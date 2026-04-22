PM Modi Remembers Pahalgam Victims; Says 'India Stands United, Will Never Bow To Terror'
"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve... The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," said PM Modi.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Remembering the dastardly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on the first anniversary of the massacre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims and said India stands united in grief, while reaffirming that the country will never bow to terror.
He said that India will never yield to terrorism or allow terrorist designs to succeed.
India is observing one year of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists (on April 22, 2025) gunned down 26 innocent tourists in the Baisaran meadow after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026
As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to…
PM Modi said in a post on X, "Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss."
"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," the Prime Minister added.
'Any Threat To India Will Be Met With Strength'
Paying tributes to the victims, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that any attempt to harm India or its citizens will be met with "strength and clarity".
Taking to X, Rajnath Singh said, "Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation."
Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2026
"India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity," he added.
Among those killed in the terror attack were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists. Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.
In response, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
Following the operation, Pakistan responded with drone activity and shelling over the next week, targeting civilian and religious sites and schools. India subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes, including on radar installations in Lahore and facilities near Gujranwala. After sustaining significant damage, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart, urging a stop to military action. This led to a ceasefire understanding between the two sides on May 10, 2025. Despite the ceasefire, there were continued attempts involving waves of UAVs and small drones entering Indian civilian and military areas. These intrusions were intercepted, and the Indian armed forces responded firmly, with field commanders authorised to take appropriate action in case of any violations.
Under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.
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