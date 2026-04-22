ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Remembers Pahalgam Victims; Says 'India Stands United, Will Never Bow To Terror'

New Delhi: Remembering the dastardly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on the first anniversary of the massacre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims and said India stands united in grief, while reaffirming that the country will never bow to terror.

He said that India will never yield to terrorism or allow terrorist designs to succeed.

India is observing one year of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists (on April 22, 2025) gunned down 26 innocent tourists in the Baisaran meadow after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

PM Modi said in a post on X, "Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss."

"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," the Prime Minister added.

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