ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Remembers 9/11 Victims, Reaffirms India's Resolve Against Terrorism

New Delhi: On the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered and honoured the victims and expressed solidarity with the families whose "lives were forever changed" by the tragedy.

Taking to social media, PM Modi said, "25 years on from the horrific 9/11 attacks, we remember and honour the victims and stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed. Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades."

The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's unwavering opposition to terrorism in all its forms and expressed solidarity with global efforts to combat the threat. "While the threat keeps evolving, our resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering. We stand in solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge," PM Modi said in the post.

He also shared glimpses of his 2014 visit to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.