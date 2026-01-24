ETV Bharat / bharat

'Trade Agreements Create New Opportunities For Youth': PM Modi Distributes Over 61,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela

In this screenshot image via video posted on Jan. 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the 18th Rozgar Mela. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is entering into trade and mobility agreements with various nations to create new opportunities for the youth both within the country and abroad.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while virtually addressing the 18th Rozgar Mela, where he handed over 61,000 appointment letters for various government jobs. "India is signing trade and mobility agreements with several countries. These trade agreements are bringing new opportunities for the youth of the nation," Modi said.

The programme was also attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and several other senior officials from Indian Police Service (IPS), CRPF, and Armed Forces.

PM Modi said India has the maximum number of youngsters in the world, and his government is making efforts to create new opportunities for the youth within the country and abroad.