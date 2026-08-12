ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shortcuts Will Cut You Short': PM Modi Tells Youth As He Releases Ex-President Kovind’s Autobiography

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind, titled 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles', on Wednesday, urging the younger generation to read autobiographies instead of relying on shortcuts and social media content.

While addressing the gathering at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhava, Modi said, "There is so much I could speak about at length--regarding Kovind ji's life journey and his contributions to society and the nation. However, a book launch event should only serve as a 'curtain-raiser'; it is best if you all derive the full benefit of the book by reading it yourselves."

Expressing confidence, the Prime Minister said, " The autobiography will become a cherished legacy for Indian democracy and society." The prime minister further urged the youths to learn about Ram Nath Kovind ji's life journey in his own words and read about his writings and experiences.

"Learn about Kovind ji’s life journey in his own words. Let the new generation of the country read his writings and his experiences; everyone stands to learn a great deal from them," he said.

"We want the youth of the country to take inspiration from Kovind ji, who are not defeated by problems, but those who dare to make the work easier," Modi said.

PM Modi Releases Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography (ANI)

Making a direct appeal to young people, PM Modi cautioned them against becoming overly influenced by the culture of quick success, social media trends and shortcuts. It's the age of reels; social media influencers take you away, but in this age of shortcuts, we must remember one thing written on railway stations -- 'Shortcuts will cut you short'.