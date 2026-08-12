'Shortcuts Will Cut You Short': PM Modi Tells Youth As He Releases Ex-President Kovind’s Autobiography
The book also provides insights into the values, experiences and circumstances that shaped his journey and public service.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind, titled 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles', on Wednesday, urging the younger generation to read autobiographies instead of relying on shortcuts and social media content.
While addressing the gathering at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhava, Modi said, "There is so much I could speak about at length--regarding Kovind ji's life journey and his contributions to society and the nation. However, a book launch event should only serve as a 'curtain-raiser'; it is best if you all derive the full benefit of the book by reading it yourselves."
Expressing confidence, the Prime Minister said, " The autobiography will become a cherished legacy for Indian democracy and society." The prime minister further urged the youths to learn about Ram Nath Kovind ji's life journey in his own words and read about his writings and experiences.
"Learn about Kovind ji’s life journey in his own words. Let the new generation of the country read his writings and his experiences; everyone stands to learn a great deal from them," he said.
"We want the youth of the country to take inspiration from Kovind ji, who are not defeated by problems, but those who dare to make the work easier," Modi said.
Making a direct appeal to young people, PM Modi cautioned them against becoming overly influenced by the culture of quick success, social media trends and shortcuts. It's the age of reels; social media influencers take you away, but in this age of shortcuts, we must remember one thing written on railway stations -- 'Shortcuts will cut you short'.
He noted that the book contains detailed accounts of Kovind's experiences with former Prime Minister Morarji Desai and highlighted how those experiences influenced Kovind's approach towards public service and politics.
He further said Kovind's life carried several lessons for people who come from economically weaker and socially disadvantaged backgrounds, as his journey demonstrated how simplicity, honesty and commitment could become the foundation for a meaningful life.
The Prime Minister added that Kovind continued to remain engaged with issues of national importance even after completing his tenure as President."Even now, he is working on important issues like 'One Nation, One Election' and awakening the country," PM Modi added.
Congratulating the former President for his book, he said, "The name of the autobiography is on point -- Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles -- this means that life and the struggles were personal; however, the result of these struggles was a win for India's democracy and republic."
PM Modi said Kovind's tenure in Parliament and his service as Governor demonstrated his strong sense of duty, adding that the same commitment continued when he became the President of India.
"Parliament has witnessed his tenure. He set an example as a Governor, and as President too, we have seen the same sense of duty in him. Even after being relieved from the highest post like the President, he has not rested," he said.
"The autobiography offers a deeply personal account of Ram Nath Kovind's remarkable life journey, tracing his experiences, struggles and achievements from his early years to his distinguished public life and eventual service as the 14th President of India," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. The book also provides insights into the values, experiences and circumstances that shaped his journey and public service.
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