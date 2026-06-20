ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Participates In 'Paschimbanga Divas' Celebration, Releases PM-Kisan Installment Worth Rs 18,880 Cr

Tarakeswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in 'Paschimbanga Divas' or West Bengal Day celebrations at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district. He also released the 23rd instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme worth Rs 18,880 crore, benefiting over 9.44 crore farmers across the country.

The PM participated in a grand function to celebrate the state day, along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, ministers, MLAs, government functionaries and the general public. Modi also launched, dedicated and laid foundation stones for various development projects across railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors.

These schemes include Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Agri Stack, National Mission on Natural Farming and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, the PIB (Press Information Bureau) said in a statement.

To extend the benefits of the world's largest crop insurance scheme to farmers in West Bengal, the PM launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state.