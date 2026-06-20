PM Participates In 'Paschimbanga Divas' Celebration, Releases PM-Kisan Installment Worth Rs 18,880 Cr
The initiative aims to provide insurance coverage to nearly 50 lakh farmers across about 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land in West Bengal during 2026-27
Published : June 20, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Tarakeswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in 'Paschimbanga Divas' or West Bengal Day celebrations at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district. He also released the 23rd instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme worth Rs 18,880 crore, benefiting over 9.44 crore farmers across the country.
The PM participated in a grand function to celebrate the state day, along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, ministers, MLAs, government functionaries and the general public. Modi also launched, dedicated and laid foundation stones for various development projects across railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors.
These schemes include Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Agri Stack, National Mission on Natural Farming and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, the PIB (Press Information Bureau) said in a statement.
To extend the benefits of the world's largest crop insurance scheme to farmers in West Bengal, the PM launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state.
The initiative aims to provide insurance coverage to nearly 50 lakh farmers across about 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land in West Bengal during 2026-27, protecting crops with an estimated insured value of around Rs 28,140 crore while supporting farmers through substantial premium subsidy, according to the statement.
Modi also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones for important railway projects worth around Rs 590 crore.
He inaugurated 49 road infrastructure projects developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), covering a total length of more than 315 km across various districts of West Bengal.
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