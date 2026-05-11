ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Reiterates Appeal To Conserve Fuel And Avoid Buying Gold Citing West Asia Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, being felicitated during the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel complex, in Vadodara. ( PTI )

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his call for reduced fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and electric vehicles by citizens, and urged people to defer gold purchases amid the West Asia crisis which has caused large-scale disruptions.

Addressing a gathering in Vadodara after inaugurating the Sardar Dham Hostel built by the Patidar community, Modi appealed to people to opt for work from home, a pandemic-era practice, wherever possible and reduce foreign travel.

"The West Asia crisis is one of the worst in the decade; just as we overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, we will come out of this also," the Prime Minister asserted.

Modi noted citizens had always fulfilled their responsibilities whenever the country faced war or any other major crisis.