PM Modi Reiterates Appeal To Conserve Fuel And Avoid Buying Gold Citing West Asia Crisis
The PM in Gujarat stressed the need for reduced imports and avoid unnecessary expenditure involving foreign currency
Published : May 11, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his call for reduced fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and electric vehicles by citizens, and urged people to defer gold purchases amid the West Asia crisis which has caused large-scale disruptions.
Addressing a gathering in Vadodara after inaugurating the Sardar Dham Hostel built by the Patidar community, Modi appealed to people to opt for work from home, a pandemic-era practice, wherever possible and reduce foreign travel.
"The West Asia crisis is one of the worst in the decade; just as we overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, we will come out of this also," the Prime Minister asserted.
VIDEO | Vadodara, Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) says, " today, i am reiterating my appeal in gujarat as well, and i say this with a sense of right over you. i urge every citizen of the country to reduce the use of petrol and diesel, use the metro, electric buses and… pic.twitter.com/BNuIA0rOUk— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2026
Modi noted citizens had always fulfilled their responsibilities whenever the country faced war or any other major crisis.
"Whenever India faced war or any other major crisis, citizens fulfilled their responsibilities upon the government's appeal; we need to do the same today," the PM told the gathering.
The prime minister stressed the need for reduced imports -- India heavily relies on West Asia for crude oil and LPG -- and avoid unnecessary expenditure involving foreign currency.
"We must make every effort to reduce the use of imported products and avoid personal activities that involve spending foreign currency," Modi maintained.
Calling for fuel conservation measures, he urged people to reduce fuel consumption and shift to public transport or electric vehicles.
He appealed to citizens to defer gold buying in view of the prevailing global situation as a significant amount of foreign exchange goes into importing the precious metal.
Modi had spoken about these austerity measures for the first time in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis while speaking at an event in Telangana on Sunday and reiterated them in Gujarat a day later.
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