ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Receives Uzbekistan’s Highest State Honour ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order

He also thanked the people and Government of Uzbekistan for this honour. “The award belongs to the 1.4 billion Indians. I dedicate this award to them and the friendship between India and Uzbekistan,” he added.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev conferred the award on PM Modi at a ceremony in Tashkent. “It is a moment of great pride for me as the honours celebrate the enduring friendship and partnership between India and Uzbekistan,” Modi said in his address.

Tashkent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with Uzbekistan's highest state honour ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order. The award recognises his contributions to deepening the strategic India-Uzbekistan ties.

PM Modi called the award a testament to the warmth, trust, and affection that unite the people of India and Uzbekistan, and hoped that the honour would inspire future generations in both countries to continue nurturing their special friendship.

"You used a word, 'Dostlik,' with which the people of India are also very familiar. Hardly any family in our country does not use the word 'Dost' a hundred times a day, and today, you have truly embodied the essence of 'Dostlik.' 'Dostlik' means friendship," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi received a warm reception from the members of the Indian community at a hotel here after he arrived in Uzbekistan on Saturday on a two-day official visit.

“Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the Indian community in Tashkent. Our diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations,” he said in a social media post.

The prime minister witnessed vibrant Kathak and Andijan Polka dance performances from the Indian diaspora and also saw young children from Uzbekistan perform a lively dance to the iconic Indian song 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfe Teri'.