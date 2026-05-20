ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Receives Grand Reception In Rome; Meloni Says 'Welcome, My Friend'

Extending a warm greeting to PM Modi, Meloni posted on X, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!," underlining the close rapport between the two leaders, often dubbed as "Melodi" on social media platforms.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the wake of the conflict in West Asia. The tour is aimed at strengthening India's economic and strategic partnerships with key European countries. As per official sources, PM Modi's visit is focused on expanding cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, green energy and connectivity initiatives with European partners.

After concluding his visit to Norway, where India-Nordic ties were elevated to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership, PM Modi landed at the airport in Rome, where he was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. Later, the Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and witnessed cultural performances at his hotel.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni upon his arrival in Rome on Tuesday night (IST) for the final leg of his five-nation tour, with the two leaders set to hold key bilateral talks aimed at deepening the India-Italy strategic partnership.

PM Modi also shared details of his arrival, saying he had landed in Rome for an official visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. At the historic Villa Doria Pamphili, PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni are expected to adopt a joint declaration on Wednesday to further deepen the India-Italy strategic partnership. He is also scheduled to meet President Sergio Mattarella later in the day.

"This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also be visiting the Headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and strengthening India’s commitment to multilateralism as well as global food security," said PM Modi.

Sharing details of the visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, “Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy."

He added, "India and Italy share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership. The visit is set to add new momentum to the India-Italy partnership."

According to MEA, PM Modi's Italy visit comes at a time when ties between the two countries have witnessed strong momentum under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which focuses on boosting cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, technology and people-to-people ties. As per officials, bilateral trade between India and Italy has crossed USD 16 billion, while Italian investments in India have reached nearly USD 3.6 billion.

"A comprehensive roadmap has been prepared to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including bilateral trade, which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025; investment, with cumulative FDI touching USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025; defence and security; clean energy; innovation; science and technology; and people-to-people ties," the MEA said last week.

The MEA also stated that the visit would further strengthen India’s engagement with Europe, especially in trade and investment, following the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

PM Modi had last visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit.