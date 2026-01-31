ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Receives Delegation Of Arab Foreign Ministers, Highlights People-to-people Ties

Prime Minister Modi outlined his vision for the India-Arab partnership in the years ahead and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, technology, healthcare and other priority areas, for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries. Modi reiterated India's continued support for the people of Palestine and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza peace plan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a delegation of Foreign Ministers of Arab countries, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, and Heads of Arab delegations, who are in India for the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said. The Prime Minister highlighted the deep and historic people-to-people ties between India and the Arab world, which have continued to inspire and strengthen our relations over the years.

He conveyed his appreciation for the Arab League's important role in supporting efforts toward regional peace and stability, according to the statement. Earlier in the day, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The talks, Jaishankar said, focused on trade, critical minerals and regional developments. In a post on X, he said, "A pleasure interacting with FM Badr Albusaidi of Oman this morning. Our discussions on trade, critical minerals and regional developments reflected the trust and comfort of our Strategic Partnership."

Albusaidi landed in New Delhi earlier today for the 2nd India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that Albusaidi's visit will strengthen the partnership between both nations. In a post on X, he said, "Warm welcome to Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman H.E. Badr Albusaidi to Delhi for the 2nd India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting. His visit will further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Oman."

India will host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) on Saturday. The meeting will be co-chaired by India and the UAE. Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and the Arab League Secretary General will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a statement by the MEA said.