ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Receives Call From Israeli PM Netanyahu; Discusses Special Strategic Partnership And West Asia Developments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephonic call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia.

The details of the conversation were shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a release. According to the release, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen bilateral cooperation across various sectors for mutual benefit.

The release said, "The two leaders reviewed sustained progress in India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries."

It further noted, "PM Netanyahu and PM Modi exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch." The call between the leaders comes after they had spoken to each other in March earlier this year, to discuss the current regional situation.

India and Israel have continued to expand cooperation across multiple sectors. Earlier in July, both countries concluded the second round of negotiations for the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), reaffirming their commitment to work towards an early conclusion of a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, investment and economic ties.