ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Receives Telephonic Call From German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellor exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest during the phone call.

The two leaders also reviewed progress of strategic partnership and expressed satisfaction at sustained momentum in bilateral ties, according to the officials.

PM Modi and German Chancellor Merz took note that the India-EU FTA will unlock several new opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment, the officials said.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited...