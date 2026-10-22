ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Receives Call From Benjamin Netanyahu; Reaffirms Special Strategic Partnership

FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the prime minister's office on Thursday.

PM Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu welcome sustained momentum in India and Israel relations. Both leaders have reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Israel special strategic partnership.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

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