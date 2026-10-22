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PM Modi Receives Call From Benjamin Netanyahu; Reaffirms Special Strategic Partnership

They exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region.

MODI NETANYAHU TALKS
FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 22, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the prime minister's office on Thursday.

PM Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu welcome sustained momentum in India and Israel relations. Both leaders have reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Israel special strategic partnership.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

This is a developing story. More details to follow....

TAGGED:

INDIA ISRAEL
NETANYAHU CALLS MODI
PM MODI AND PM NETANYAHU
WEST ASIA
MODI NETANYAHU TALKS

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