ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Received A Call From Sri Lankan President Dissanayake

New Delhi: According to a press release by the Prime Minister's office, PM Narendra Modi received a phone call on Tuesday from Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the President of Sri Lanka.

The release stated that this was in the context of the "evolving situation in West Asia with an emphasis on disruptions affecting global energy security," which the two leaders discussed at length. With the Strait of Hormuz blocked by Iran, there are high tensions on the supply-chain of oil in the world.

Modi and Dissanayake also reiterated the importance of keeping shipping lines open and secure, 'in the interest of the whole world', apart from reviewing progress on initiatives aimed at 'strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security.'