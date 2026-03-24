PM Modi Received A Call From Sri Lankan President Dissanayake
This was in the context of the "evolving situation in West Asia with an emphasis on disruptions affecting global energy security."
Published : March 24, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
New Delhi: According to a press release by the Prime Minister's office, PM Narendra Modi received a phone call on Tuesday from Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the President of Sri Lanka.
The release stated that this was in the context of the "evolving situation in West Asia with an emphasis on disruptions affecting global energy security," which the two leaders discussed at length. With the Strait of Hormuz blocked by Iran, there are high tensions on the supply-chain of oil in the world.
Modi and Dissanayake also reiterated the importance of keeping shipping lines open and secure, 'in the interest of the whole world', apart from reviewing progress on initiatives aimed at 'strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security.'
Modi also stated that India is committed to working 'closely together in addressing shared challenges in line with India’s Neighbourhood First policy and MAHASAGAR Vision.'
This comes weeks after an Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, was sunk by the US, near Sri Lanka. The ship was on its way back to Iran after participating in the International Fleet Review hosted by India in Visakhapatnam in February. Modi also spoke to Trump earlier on Tuesday, and had stated, "Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world."