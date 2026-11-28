ETV Bharat / bharat

We Remain Committed To Fulfilling Promise Made To Women: PM Modi Ahead Of Special Parliament Session

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was "committed to fulfilling" its promise on women's reservation, and those opposing it "will not be able to stop women" from securing greater representation in the Parliament and state assemblies.

His comments came ahead of Parliament reconvening on Monday, for a special sitting expected to run through December 3, with the government widely anticipated to revive a constitutional amendment linking delimitation and 33% women's reservation while expanding the Lok Sabha to up to 850 seats.

In a post and video shared on X, the Prime Minister said women's reservation was an issue he had been pursuing for a long time and that several women had raised the demand over the years.

"We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti, and we remain committed to fulfilling it," the PM said.

In the video, he said, "Women's reservation is a fight I have been fighting for a long time. Many women have raised this issue. I have the blessings of all women in the country. We will defeat every barrier in the way of this. All those parties who are opposing will never be able to stop the women's reservation Bill."