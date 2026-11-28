We Remain Committed To Fulfilling Promise Made To Women: PM Modi Ahead Of Special Parliament Session
The Prime Minister said years of efforts to secure women's political representation would continue until every hurdle to the reservation plan was removed.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was "committed to fulfilling" its promise on women's reservation, and those opposing it "will not be able to stop women" from securing greater representation in the Parliament and state assemblies.
His comments came ahead of Parliament reconvening on Monday, for a special sitting expected to run through December 3, with the government widely anticipated to revive a constitutional amendment linking delimitation and 33% women's reservation while expanding the Lok Sabha to up to 850 seats.
In a post and video shared on X, the Prime Minister said women's reservation was an issue he had been pursuing for a long time and that several women had raised the demand over the years.
"We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti, and we remain committed to fulfilling it," the PM said.
We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti and we remain committed to fulfilling it... pic.twitter.com/ZT3TK71Psh— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2026
In the video, he said, "Women's reservation is a fight I have been fighting for a long time. Many women have raised this issue. I have the blessings of all women in the country. We will defeat every barrier in the way of this. All those parties who are opposing will never be able to stop the women's reservation Bill."
Recalling his interactions with women across the country, PM Modi said many had raised the issue with him personally, while several others had written to him about their concerns. He said he knew that the government had the blessings of 100 per cent of the country's Nari Shakti and assured every woman that all obstacles in the way of women's reservation would be removed.
"Our confidence is high, our courage is unshaken and our resolve remains firm," the Prime Minister said.
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