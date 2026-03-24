'Serious Consequences Imminent...': PM Modi Says 'Aim Is Hormuz Opening And De-Escalation Of West Asia Tensions'
"There's no other option for India but to become self-reliant. Government making all efforts to minimise impact of West Asia crisis on India," says PM.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ongoing conflict in West Asia poses a serious concern for India, and warned that it has already created an energy crisis and could have bigger consequences if hostilities continue in the region.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said India wants peace in the region and is encouraging all sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy.
He said India's main focus is de-escalation of tensions and ensure that key routes like the Strait of Hormuz remain open. "West Asia war has created a serious energy crisis, which is a cause of concern. India wants peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. Our aim is de-escalation and opening of Strait of Hormuz," PM Modi said in his statement on the crisis.
होर्मुज़ जलडमरूमध्य वैश्विक व्यापार के प्रमुख मार्गों में से एक है। विशेष तौर पर कच्चे तेल, गैस और फ़र्टिलाइज़र से जुड़ा परिवहन इस क्षेत्र से बहुत बड़ी मात्रा में होता है। युद्ध के बाद से ही होर्मुज़ स्ट्रेट में जहाज़ों का आना-जाना बहुत चुनौतीपूर्ण हो गया है, लेकिन विपरीत… pic.twitter.com/n8J89reMz0— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 24, 2026
The Prime Minister expressed apprehensions that if the conflict continues for a longer period, it could lead to serious consequences. He also said that India is making efforts to secure crude oil and gas from all possible sources and that these efforts will continue in the coming days.
"India's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues. We are trying to procure gas, crude oil from all possible sources; efforts will continue in the coming days. If the crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent," PM added.
पश्चिमी एशिया में युद्ध शुरू हुए तीन सप्ताह से अधिक समय हो चुका है। इस युद्ध ने विश्व में गंभीर ऊर्जा संकट पैदा कर दिया है। भारत के लिए भी यह स्थिति चिंताजनक है। युद्ध ने हमारे व्यापार मार्गों को प्रभावित किया है। इसके चलते पेट्रोल, डीजल, गैस और उर्वरकों की नियमित आपूर्ति बाधित… pic.twitter.com/ilpKeOw1Pi— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 24, 2026
Highlighting preparedness, he said that over the past 11 years, India has created 53 lakh metric tonnes of strategic oil reserves, and work is underway to add another 65 lakh metric tonnes of capacity.
Calling for self-reliance, PM Modi said India has no other option but to become self-reliant, assuring that the government is making all efforts to minimise the impact of the West Asia crisis on India.
The Prime Minister further said that the West Asia crisis has shaken world economy, and it will take a long time to recover.
Affirming that welfare of people is top priority of his government, PM Modi said, "I assure farmers that government is standing with them in all situations. Government is making all efforts to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers for upcoming sowing season."
वर्तमान संकट ने पूरी दुनिया की अर्थव्यवस्था को हिला कर रख दिया है। अभी तक पश्चिम एशिया में जो नुकसान हुआ है, उससे उबरने में दुनिया को काफी समय लगेगा।— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 24, 2026
भारत पर इसका कम से कम दुष्प्रभाव हो, इसके लिए निरंतर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था के मूलभूत आधार मजबूत हैं और सरकार… pic.twitter.com/Qm07vrgLpW
At the same time, the Prime Minister warned miscreants against taking advantage of the crisis, and asked state governments to keep a check on black marketing and hoarding.
He further noted, "Irrespective of the crisis, maintaining high economic growth is our responsibility. In this regard, the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains, fertilisers, among others. While the fundamentals of economy remain strong, government is working strategically to address short, medium and long-term effects of crisis."
The PM reiterated that India's approach is to promote peaceful resolution and stability in the region, and said his government will continue to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues.