ETV Bharat / bharat

'Serious Consequences Imminent...': PM Modi Says 'Aim Is Hormuz Opening And De-Escalation Of West Asia Tensions'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ongoing conflict in West Asia poses a serious concern for India, and warned that it has already created an energy crisis and could have bigger consequences if hostilities continue in the region.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said India wants peace in the region and is encouraging all sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said India's main focus is de-escalation of tensions and ensure that key routes like the Strait of Hormuz remain open. "West Asia war has created a serious energy crisis, which is a cause of concern. India wants peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. Our aim is de-escalation and opening of Strait of Hormuz," PM Modi said in his statement on the crisis.

The Prime Minister expressed apprehensions that if the conflict continues for a longer period, it could lead to serious consequences. He also said that India is making efforts to secure crude oil and gas from all possible sources and that these efforts will continue in the coming days.

"India's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues. We are trying to procure gas, crude oil from all possible sources; efforts will continue in the coming days. If the crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent," PM added.