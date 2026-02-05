ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Speaks On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address In RS; Opposition Walks Out

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Rajya Sabha to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, in the upper house of the Parliament. The Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the House soon after the PM started his address.

The PM in his address said that in the “journey of Viksit Bharat”, previous years have been the “years of rapid development of the country”. “This has been the era of change in every walk of life, in evey section of society. The country is going ahead in the right direction at a fast pace,"he said.