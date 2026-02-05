ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Speaks On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address In RS; Opposition Walks Out

The PM in his address said that the previous years in the country have been “years of rapid development".

PM Modi along with BJP leaders arrives in the Parliament for Budget session
PM Modi along with BJP leaders arrives in the Parliament for Budget session (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Rajya Sabha to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, in the upper house of the Parliament. The Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the House soon after the PM started his address.

The PM in his address said that in the “journey of Viksit Bharat”, previous years have been the “years of rapid development of the country”. “This has been the era of change in every walk of life, in evey section of society. The country is going ahead in the right direction at a fast pace,"he said.

The PM said that the second quarter of the 21st century was "decisive just like the second quarter of India's freedom struggle in the last century was". "I can clearly see that in the direction of building Viksit Bharat, this second quarter is going to be equally capable," he said. He said that President Droupadi Murmu had "elaborately presented India’s progress in Parliament, covering the middle class, lower middle class, the poor, villages, farmers, women, science, technology, agriculture, and all sections of society.”

As soon as the PM started his address, Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Upper House of the Parliament.

