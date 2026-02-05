PM Modi Speaks On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address In RS; Opposition Walks Out
Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Rajya Sabha to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, in the upper house of the Parliament. The Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the House soon after the PM started his address.
The PM in his address said that in the “journey of Viksit Bharat”, previous years have been the “years of rapid development of the country”. “This has been the era of change in every walk of life, in evey section of society. The country is going ahead in the right direction at a fast pace,"he said.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/MelS1S0NF2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2026
The PM said that the second quarter of the 21st century was "decisive just like the second quarter of India's freedom struggle in the last century was". "I can clearly see that in the direction of building Viksit Bharat, this second quarter is going to be equally capable," he said. He said that President Droupadi Murmu had "elaborately presented India’s progress in Parliament, covering the middle class, lower middle class, the poor, villages, farmers, women, science, technology, agriculture, and all sections of society.”
