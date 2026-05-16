ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Hails Sikkim's Contribution To India's Development, Vows Continued Support For State's Growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Sikkim on their 50th Statehood Day and praised their contribution to India's development.

In his message to the people of the Himalayan state, PM Modi also reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to supporting the growth of Sikkim in the future. "Greetings to my sisters and brothers on their Statehood Day. The contribution of Sikkim to India's development is deeply valued. Wishing the people of the state good health and prosperity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Recalling his recent visit to Sikkim, PM Modi said the people's warmth and hospitality would remain a cherished memory. "A few days ago, I had the good fortune of being among the people of Sikkim for the celebrations. The warmth I received in Sikkim will remain part of my memory. The Central Government will keep supporting Sikkim's growth trajectory in the times to come," the Prime Minister said.