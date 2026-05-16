PM Modi Hails Sikkim's Contribution To India's Development, Vows Continued Support For State's Growth
The Central Government will keep supporting Sikkim's growth trajectory in the times to come, said PM Modi.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Sikkim on their 50th Statehood Day and praised their contribution to India's development.
In his message to the people of the Himalayan state, PM Modi also reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to supporting the growth of Sikkim in the future. "Greetings to my sisters and brothers on their Statehood Day. The contribution of Sikkim to India's development is deeply valued. Wishing the people of the state good health and prosperity," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Recalling his recent visit to Sikkim, PM Modi said the people's warmth and hospitality would remain a cherished memory. "A few days ago, I had the good fortune of being among the people of Sikkim for the celebrations. The warmth I received in Sikkim will remain part of my memory. The Central Government will keep supporting Sikkim's growth trajectory in the times to come," the Prime Minister said.
On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his warm wishes on Sikkim’s 51st State Day.— Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) May 16, 2026
Your kind words celebrating Sikkim’s natural beauty, rich culture, harmony, and commitment to sustainable… https://t.co/XJ4RvoTne3
Reacting to the Prime Minister's message, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude and said, "Your kind words celebrating Sikkim's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, commitment to sustainable development, and spirit of harmony are deeply cherished by every Sikkimese."
"Your constant guidance, affection, and unwavering support for Sikkim continue to inspire us on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity. Thank you for your blessings and continued commitment to the growth and well-being of our state," he said to PM.
Sikkim, once a secluded Himalayan kingdom, officially became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975 through the 36th Constitutional Amendment. From 1642 to 1975, Sikkim was ruled by Chogyals, the monarchs of the Namgyal dynasty. Before becoming part of India, Sikkim was an Indian protectorate from 1950 to 1974 and later became an Associate State in 1974.
Prominent among others who greeted the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day was Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. "Best wishes to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day. Blessed with abundant natural beauty, a rich cultural heritage, and vibrant traditions, Sikkim stands as a shining example of harmony and resilience. May the state continue to flourish and thrive," Gandhi posted on social media.
Best wishes to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2026
Blessed with abundant natural beauty, a rich cultural heritage, and vibrant traditions, Sikkim stands as a shining example of harmony and resilience.
May the state continue to flourish and thrive. pic.twitter.com/2GsWOcu4JY