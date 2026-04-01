ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez, PM Wish People Of Odisha On Utkal Dibasa; Modi Recalls Biju Patnaik's Commitment To Nation Building

The Prime Minister also lauded the contributions and commitment of legendary freedom fighter and former CM late Biju Patnaik towards nation building. "This is the soil that nurtured the great Biju Patnaik, whose life epitomises strength, courage and an unwavering commitment to nation-building. Biju Babu's multifaceted persona inspires us all," he said.

Recalling the historic personalities of the state, he said the courage of Buxi Jagabandhu and Veer Surendra Sai is widely known. "Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Narayan Deo, Madhusudan Das, Gopabandhu Das, Fakir Mohan Senapati, Gangadhar Meher, Harekrushna Mahtab, Malati Choudhury, Sarala Devi, Parbati Giri and countless others have left an indelible mark on our history."

Modi said the tribal communities of Odisha have added a unique dimension to the state. "Equally noteworthy is Odisha's extraordinary craftsmanship, an example of which is the vibrant Pattachitra art. I can confidently say that it is the people of Odisha who embody its true greatness".

He said, "There are several temples dedicated to Devi Maa across the state. In Odisha, one can find a blend of devotion and artistic excellence. Across India and the world, Odissi dance has become very popular. The state's rich musical traditions, festivals and folk practices reflect a society deeply connected to its spiritual roots."

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Prime Minister lauded the history, tradition and culture of the state. He said, "One can only marvel at Odisha, its glorious history and the people of this exceptional state. Odia culture is a civilisational treasure. Odisha has the power to mesmerise everyone. After all, it is here that the powerful Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, the Sun Temple in Konark and several other such iconic places have been built and continue to thrive in the present."

Utkala Dibasa, also known as Odisha foundation day, is celebrated on April 1 to mark the formation of the state in 1936.

New Delhi : President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the people of Odisha on Utkal Dibasa, the day the state came into being, recalling its invaluable contribution to India's freedom struggle and nation-building.

"Odia people have been making rich contributions to the nation across several fields. They have made a mark in trade and commerce, there are many outstanding academics and researchers, sportspersons, artists and more," the PM added

The Prime Minister said when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he used to frequently interact with Odia people in various programmes. "Whenever I would meet them, I would always notice the pride they have towards their roots. In fact, I would always point out the similarities between Gujarat and Odisha...both states have iconic Sun Temples (in Konark and Modhera) and are associated with grand Rath Yatras".

He said as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he performed the Pahandi Vidhi at the start of the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. "It was always a very special experience to do so. My close interaction with Odisha has continued after I took oath as Prime Minister. I consider it my privilege and the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath that over the last decade, I have got the chance to work towards the progress of Odisha and the prosperity of its people," Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that this year has seen the highest allocation of funds in railways and roads to Odisha. "The railway allocation for Odisha has increased sharply to Rs 10,600 crore in 2025-26, against an average of Rs 838 crore per year during 2009-14. This is giving fresh momentum to connectivity and logistics. Further, our focus on boosting connectivity will aid tourism in Odisha, which is blessed with both nature and culture, with the potential of attracting tourists from across the world", he said.

Modi said the government has worked to enable a better life for the people of tribal communities in Odisha, through the saturation of various flagship schemes. "Particularly, the PM-JANMAN scheme is working to address the aspirations of the poorest and most vulnerable groups among tribals. The NDA Government at the Centre is also supporting Odisha's emergence as a major maritime and industrial state through port-led development, including the ecosystem around Paradip, the upcoming LNG terminals at Paradip and Gopalpur and the wider potential of projects such as Bahuda Port and the Mahanadi riverine shipbuilding and port initiative."

It is heartening to see fisheries gaining popularity in Odisha. In the recent Mann Ki Baat episode, I had talked about a fish farmer from Odisha. The proposed Dedicated Rare Earth Corridor, complementing the scheme approved to build a domestic rare-earth permanent magnet manufacturing ecosystem will further strengthen Odisha's role in strategic minerals and advanced manufacturing.

President of India Droupadi Murmu too wished the people of Odisha on Utkal Dibasa. In a post on X, she said Odisha's talented and hardworking people are playing a significant role in the journey of Viksit Bharat. "This occasion celebrates the state’s rich cultural heritage, timeless traditions, and the resilience of its people. Odisha’s invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle and nation-building continues to inspire all of us. Its talented and hardworking people are playing a significant role in the journey of Viksit Bharat. I pray to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Odisha," President Murmu said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a post on X said, "On this historic day marking the formation of the Separate Odisha Province, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all Odia brothers and sisters residing in the country and abroad."

He said, "As the first state formed on the basis of language, Odisha created its distinct identity on the world stage. On this occasion, I pay my deep respects to those great sons of the soil whose sacrifices and foresight made a separate Odisha possible. Our government remains forever committed to safeguarding Odia identity and culture. We continue to work tirelessly to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of every Odia. Our sole aim is to build Odisha into the foremost state of the nation. On this sacred day today, let us all come together and take a firm pledge to build a 'Prosperous Odisha."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes on Utkal Dibasa. In a post on X, he said, "Grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri@NarendraModiji for his warm and thoughtful message on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa. His words eloquently reflect Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, timeless traditions, and the resilient spirit of its people. The continued emphasis on connectivity, inclusive development, and empowerment underscores a clear and forward-looking vision for the state’s progress. Such encouragement further strengthens our collective resolve to build a prosperous, vibrant, and self-reliant Odisha."

Utkal Dibasa is celebrated annually on April 1 to commemorate the formation of Odisha as a separate province on April 1, 1936, the first Indian state created on a linguistic basis. It honors the state's rich culture, heritage, and the struggle for unification, featuring cultural programs, fireworks, and celebrations across Odisha.