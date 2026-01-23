ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, President Murmu And VP Radhakrishnan Greet Nation On Basant Panchami; Pray For Wisdom And Prosperity

President Droupadi Murmu, VP CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Basant Panchami.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 23, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, which marks the arrival of spring and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom and arts.

In her message shared on X, President Droupadi Murmu said Basant Panchami is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm across the country. She noted that the day holds special importance as people worship Goddess Saraswati, seeking blessings for knowledge and wisdom.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, which is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm on the arrival of spring. On this day, we also worship Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. My best wishes are that this festival may bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of all countrymen," she said in her post.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also conveyed his greetings on the occasion. He wished that Goddess Saraswati bless everyone with wisdom, creativity and harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message, described Basant Panchami as a sacred festival that celebrates the beauty and divinity of nature. Taking to X, he said, Wishing you all countless blessings on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami, dedicated to the beauty and divinity of nature. May the blessings of Mother Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and arts, be bestowed upon everyone."

Basant Panchami is widely celebrated across India with prayers, cultural programmes and educational activities. The festival is especially significant for students, artists and teachers, who seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati for success in learning and creative pursuits.

