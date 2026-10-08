ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu, PM Modi, Other Senior Leaders Greet Air Warriors On Air Force Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior leaders on Thursday extended greetings to Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, praising their courage, dedication and commitment to safeguarding the nation’s skies.

Conveying her greetings, President Murmu said that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of the air warriors in safeguarding the nation.

In a video shared on the social media platform, the Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by IAF personnel and praised their role in ensuring national security.

PM Modi said India is proud of the Air Warriors. "On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies!" he said in a post on X.

"Greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force has rendered exemplary service to the nation, upholding high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness," the President said in a social media post.

"I congratulate all the air warriors and their families from the bottom of my heart who have served the country. Things in the sky are always unpredictable; it is no surprise that by showcasing its power in the sky, the IAF has drawn the attention of every citizen and given a sense of security," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and extended greetings to the Indian Air Force. "Salutations to the Warriors of Our Skies on the glorious occasion of Indian Air Force Day," Shah said in a post on X.

"A legion of real-life bravehearts whose saga of invincible valour, laser-sharp precision and devastating striking capabilities is testified by the Earth and satellites in faraway space. Their patriotism and professionalism will continue to inspire generations long after the daydreams of India's enemies cease to exist. I bow to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a social media post, said, "From the infinite heights of the sky to the nation's borders, the Indian Air Force, the embodiment of valour, strength, and resolve, is the pride of us all." "On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the brave air warriors of the Indian Air Force and their families," he added.

Indian Air Force Day is observed annually on October 8 to commemorate the establishment of the IAF in 1932 as an auxiliary air force under British rule.

Over the decades, the IAF has evolved into a major component of India’s armed forces, responsible for securing the country’s airspace and conducting aerial operations during armed conflicts.