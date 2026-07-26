Happy That Our Hard Work Brought Colours: Kashmiri Family Grateful As PM Modi Applauds Efforts In Reviving Wagoov Reed Mat Craft
Prime Minister praised the Srinagar family for reviving the centuries-old eco-friendly reed mat craft, calling for promoting local handicrafts under the 'Vocal for Local' campaign.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Srinagar: Tanzila was overwhelmed with joy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the name of the father-daughter duo from Kashmir for their efforts to revive the fading craft of weaving reed mats, Wagoov.
PM Modi, in the 136th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, made a special mention of Ghulam Hussain and his daughter Tanzila of Srinagar
Modi said that the father-daughter duo took up the task of giving a new “life to this traditional craft” despite several challenges. He said their efforts inspired more people to take up the craft, which received support at the local level and the reed mat began reaching markets outside Jammu and Kashmir.
Expressing her thanks for the words of the Prime Minister, Tanzila said that it is a recognition for their hard work and efforts. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said, “ We never expected that our name would ever be mentioned in such a programme.”
“But with the efforts and hard work of our artisans, I was sure that those efforts would bring colours for sure,” an elated Tanzila added. She said that people had nearly forgotten about it, but the market is reviving.
Describing Wagoov as an eco-friendly symbol product, he urged people across the country to support local artisans. He said that Wagoov is a centuries-old Kashmiri product made from reed and paddy straw. PM Modi said that the mats are hand-woven and are made after harvesting the reeds, drying them in the sun, and weaving them by hand. PM said that two craftsmen take about four days to make one mat.
The Prime Minister also described Wagoov as an eco-friendly product, adding that these traditional mats help keep homes cool in summer and warm in winter. "There was a time when Wagoov was seen in almost every home in Kashmir, but with the passage of time its use has decreased,” said Modi.
Praising the artisans involved in the initiative, the Prime Minister reiterated his appeal to promote local products under the “Vocal for Local” campaign. He appealed to people across the country to use traditional Wagvoov mats in their homes and support local handicrafts.
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