ETV Bharat / bharat

Happy That Our Hard Work Brought Colours: Kashmiri Family Grateful As PM Modi Applauds Efforts In Reviving Wagoov Reed Mat Craft

Srinagar: Tanzila was overwhelmed with joy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the name of the father-daughter duo from Kashmir for their efforts to revive the fading craft of weaving reed mats, Wagoov.

PM Modi, in the 136th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, made a special mention of Ghulam Hussain and his daughter Tanzila of Srinagar

Modi said that the father-daughter duo took up the task of giving a new “life to this traditional craft” despite several challenges. He said their efforts inspired more people to take up the craft, which received support at the local level and the reed mat began reaching markets outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing her thanks for the words of the Prime Minister, Tanzila said that it is a recognition for their hard work and efforts. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said, “ We never expected that our name would ever be mentioned in such a programme.”