ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Praises Farmers For Taking India's Rich Mango Heritage To Global Markets

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's diverse mango varieties and praised farmers engaged in mango cultivation, saying their contribution extends beyond agriculture and plays a significant role in strengthening the country's economy and expanding its presence in international markets.

Speaking during the 134th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that with the arrival of summer, mangoes become one of the most talked-about subjects in households across the country.

"As soon as summer arrives, another topic of discussion starts in every household, and that is mangoes. Mangoes are a common topic of discussion. There's hardly a home in India where mangoes are not talked about in the summer," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister noted that every region of India is known for its own distinctive mango variety.

"Every region… its own mango, its own flavour, its own aroma. Maharashtra and Konkan's Hapus, Alphonso, Gujarat's Kesar, it's the soul of Aamras, Uttar Pradesh's Dussehri, and my Kashi's Langra," he said.

Sharing an interesting observation about one of the country's popular mango varieties, PM Modi said, "Incidentally, the Langra mango has a special quality: it often remains green even after ripening. Bihar's Zardalu, whose aroma can be recognised from afar."