ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Stands At A Defining Moment': PM Modi Pitches 'Power To Empower' Idea At Bloomberg New Economy Forum

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had come to the Bloomberg New Economy Forum with the vision of “power to empower”, emphasising that the true value of power lies in enabling and collaborating rather than controlling.

Addressing the forum here, Modi said technology, data, knowledge and innovation had emerged as sources of power, and emphasised the need to ensure that the benefits of technological progress reach a wider section of society. The Prime Minister also said the focus should be on how power could be used to empower people rather than remain concentrated among a few.

"Will technology advance only a few people or create new opportunities for millions? Will knowledge remain the strength of a select few or enhance everyone's capabilities? This is where a new idea is born: power to empower." The Prime Minister said the approach called for a shift in thinking, prioritising empowerment over control, cooperation over competition and helping others succeed over individual success. "This seeds a new thinking — Moving beyond power to control, we need power to enable. Moving beyond power to compete, we need power to collaborate. And moving beyond power to succeed, we need power to help others succeed," Modi said. Modi said, "India's economic growth is taking place on a strong foundation amidst global uncertainty", citing the country's latest GDP expansion at 7.8 pc in Q1 FY27. The Prime Minister further said the idea of using knowledge, money and power for a larger purpose was not new to India, adding that the true value of power lay in how it was used. "This is not new to India. We have always emphasised the importance of utilisation of knowledge, money, and power. The real value of power lies in its purpose," PM Modi said.