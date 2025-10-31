ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue Of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia, in Narmada district of Gujarat. ( PTI )

Ekta Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister. He also administered the “oath of unity” to the gathering and witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade.

The birth anniversary of Patel is being celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31 since 2014, when Modi became the prime minister for the first time.

Modi arrived at Patel's 182-metre-tall statue, near Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, in the morning and paid his respects to the Iron Man of India by offering flower petals. This year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations will include a cultural festival and the National Unity Day parade by police and paramilitary forces.