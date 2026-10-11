ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Pays Homage To Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh On Their Birth Anniversaries

The PM said that "Loknayak JP" was passionate about ensuring good governance and reaching those at the margins of society.

PM Modi Pays Homage To Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh On Their Birth Anniversaries
File photo of PM Narendra Modi (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 11, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to socialist icon Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and one of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founders, Nanaji Deshmukh, on their birth anniversaries, saying the two leaders inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal and they demonstrated in thought and action that true transformation begins at the grassroots.

Paying homage to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Modi said his fearless voice during the Emergency was also noteworthy. "Remembering Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. His appeal transcended generations. He inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal," he said in a post on X.

The prime minister also said that "Loknayak JP" was passionate about ensuring good governance and reaching those at the margins of society. "We remain committed to fulfilling his ideals as we work to build a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

Jayaprakash Narayan, also known as Loknayak, was born on October 11, 1902, and died on October 8, 1979. He was an Indian freedom fighter who led a nationwide movement against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. He was posthumously honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1999.

Remembering Nanaji Deshmukh, Modi said his life combined political conviction with constructive social action, devoting himself to rural development and community participation. "Paying homage to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered as a remarkable nation-builder who demonstrated in thought and action that true transformation begins at the grassroots'¦ "We will leave no stone unturned in realising his vision for a strong and self-reliant India," Modi said in a social media post.

Deshmukh, born on October 11, 1916, and passed away on February 27, 2010, was one of the founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

Read More

  1. PM Modi Calls For Inter-Departmental Convergence To Strengthen Women's Safety
  2. PM Modi Inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail's Phase 2 Stretch; Travels With CM Vijay

TAGGED:

JAYAPRAKASH NARAYAN NANAJI DESHMUKH
NANAJI DESHMUKH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY
MODI PAYS HOMAGE NANAJI DESHMUKH
NARENDRA MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.