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PM Modi Pays Homage To Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh On Their Birth Anniversaries

File photo of PM Narendra Modi ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to socialist icon Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and one of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founders, Nanaji Deshmukh, on their birth anniversaries, saying the two leaders inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal and they demonstrated in thought and action that true transformation begins at the grassroots.

Paying homage to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Modi said his fearless voice during the Emergency was also noteworthy. "Remembering Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. His appeal transcended generations. He inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal," he said in a post on X.

The prime minister also said that "Loknayak JP" was passionate about ensuring good governance and reaching those at the margins of society. "We remain committed to fulfilling his ideals as we work to build a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said. Jayaprakash Narayan, also known as Loknayak, was born on October 11, 1902, and died on October 8, 1979. He was an Indian freedom fighter who led a nationwide movement against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. He was posthumously honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1999.