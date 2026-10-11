PM Modi Pays Homage To Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh On Their Birth Anniversaries
The PM said that "Loknayak JP" was passionate about ensuring good governance and reaching those at the margins of society.
By PTI
Published : October 11, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to socialist icon Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and one of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founders, Nanaji Deshmukh, on their birth anniversaries, saying the two leaders inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal and they demonstrated in thought and action that true transformation begins at the grassroots.
Paying homage to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Modi said his fearless voice during the Emergency was also noteworthy. "Remembering Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. His appeal transcended generations. He inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal," he said in a post on X.
Remembering Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. His appeal transcended generations. He inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal. His fearless voice during the Emergency was also noteworthy. Loknayak JP also was passionate about ensuring good governance and reaching those who are at the margins of society. We remain committed to fulfilling his ideals as we work to build a Viksit Bharat.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2026
The prime minister also said that "Loknayak JP" was passionate about ensuring good governance and reaching those at the margins of society. "We remain committed to fulfilling his ideals as we work to build a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.
Jayaprakash Narayan, also known as Loknayak, was born on October 11, 1902, and died on October 8, 1979. He was an Indian freedom fighter who led a nationwide movement against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. He was posthumously honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1999.
Remembering Nanaji Deshmukh, Modi said his life combined political conviction with constructive social action, devoting himself to rural development and community participation. "Paying homage to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered as a remarkable nation-builder who demonstrated in thought and action that true transformation begins at the grassroots'¦ "We will leave no stone unturned in realising his vision for a strong and self-reliant India," Modi said in a social media post.
Paying homage to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered as a remarkable nation-builder who demonstrated in thought and action that true transformation begins at the grassroots. His life combined political conviction with constructive social action, devoting himself to rural development and community participation. We will leave no stone unturned in realising his vision for a strong and self-reliant India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2026
Deshmukh, born on October 11, 1916, and passed away on February 27, 2010, was one of the founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019.
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