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PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Gujarat Ahead Of Somnath Amrut Mahotsav

In this screengrab from a video posted on May 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat. ( PTI )

A large number of people lined up along the nearly 1.5-km route from the helipad to Veer Hamirji Circle near the famous Somnath temple to greet PM Modi. They waved flags and raised slogans as his convoy passed through the area. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his roadshow before entering the temple premises.

Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roadshow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, ahead of his participation in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, which marks 75 years of the inauguration of the restored temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Artists from different parts of the country, including West Bengal, performed traditional dances at designated spots along the route. The prime minister arrived in Jamnagar on Sunday night as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat and stayed there overnight before arriving in Somnath on Monday morning.

The Somnath temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and is a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage. The Somnath Amrut Mahotsav is being organised to commemorate 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, in 1951.

Modi is scheduled to perform rituals, including 'Abhishek', 'Dhwaj Pooja' and 'Maha Pooja', at the temple. Flower petals will also be showered on the shrine from helicopters during the ceremonies. Later, the prime minister will speak at a public gathering at Sadbhavana Ground. (With PTI Inputs)

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