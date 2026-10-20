ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramrajya Signifies A System Of Governance Free From Discrimination: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in Vijayadashami celebrations at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, Delhi. During the celebrations, PM Modi participated in the traditional Ravana effigy-burning ceremony, marking the festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil.

"Ramrajya signifies a system of governance free from discrimination—a realm where justice prevails, and everyone is afforded equal opportunities. In such a system, the purpose of authority is not merely to rule, but to ensure the welfare of the people," PM Modi said at the Dussehra celebrations.

PM Modi Participated In Vijayadashami Celebrations; Burns Ravana Effigy In Delhi (PTI/Narendra Modi YT)

"Serving the poor and the marginalised must remain our highest priority. The life of Lord Ram offers us a profound lesson: no matter how great the crisis or how daunting the challenge, we must not rely on others. We must recognise our own potential, trust in our own resources, transform our resolve into strength, and forge solutions through our own hard work. Today, we too must move forward, guided by this very mantra. We have set before us the goals of a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Bharat," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier today, PM Modi wished the people of the country on the occasion, calling for everyone's happiness, prosperity and success. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone's resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called upon people to follow the ideals of Lord Shri Ram to eliminate social evils, including corruption, substance abuse, crime, discrimination and atrocities against women, while addressing Dussehra celebrations attended by President Droupadi Murmu at Dwarka Sector 10 in the national capital.