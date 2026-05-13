ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Orders Cut In His Convoy Size, MP & UP Chief Ministers Follow Suit

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has directed that no vehicle rallies shall be organised during his tours in the state ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed a 50% reduction in vehicles in his convoy as part of austerity and fuel-saving measures in the wake of global energy disruption caused by US-Iran war.

The reduction is being done while ensuring that essential security components are not compromised, sources said.

The PM also asked for the inclusion of Electric Vehicles in his convoy, wherever possible, without new purchases, news agencies reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister had called on citizens to reduce consumption of fuel and switch to public transport.

He also urged people to reduce gold purchases for at least one year.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also took immediate action in response to the PM's call for reduced fuel consumption.

He directed that his convoy will henceforth consist of the bare minimum—comprising only essential vehicles. Further, there will be no vehicle rallies of any kind during his tours.

"All ministers are also requested to utilize the minimum number of vehicles while traveling. Additionally, newly appointed office-bearers of various corporations and boards shall assume charge with simplicity," the CM said on a social media post.