PM Modi Orders Cut In His Convoy Size, MP & UP Chief Ministers Follow Suit
PM has also asked for inclusion of Electric Vechicles without new purchases
Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed a 50% reduction in vehicles in his convoy as part of austerity and fuel-saving measures in the wake of global energy disruption caused by US-Iran war.
The reduction is being done while ensuring that essential security components are not compromised, sources said.
The PM also asked for the inclusion of Electric Vehicles in his convoy, wherever possible, without new purchases, news agencies reported.
Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister had called on citizens to reduce consumption of fuel and switch to public transport.
He also urged people to reduce gold purchases for at least one year.
In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also took immediate action in response to the PM's call for reduced fuel consumption.
He directed that his convoy will henceforth consist of the bare minimum—comprising only essential vehicles. Further, there will be no vehicle rallies of any kind during his tours.
"All ministers are also requested to utilize the minimum number of vehicles while traveling. Additionally, newly appointed office-bearers of various corporations and boards shall assume charge with simplicity," the CM said on a social media post.
The CM further stated, "I also urge the residents of the state to embrace public transportation. National interest is paramount."
In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed 50% reduction in vehicle convoys of CM, ministers and other dignitaries.
He also urged people to follow PM's austerity push by reducing fuel consumption and avoiding unnecessary gold purchases.
The CM also held meetings with additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to chalk out a concrete plan for operationalising these measures.
He also appealed for prioritising a culture of 'Work-from-Home'. Additionally, he placed special emphasis on the utilization of PNG, Metro services, and public transport.
The CM said that there should be no unnecessary use of electricity in government buildings, homes, private establishments, etc. He also appealed to the residents of the state to save electricity.
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