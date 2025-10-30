PM Modi On Two-Day Visit To Gujarat From Today; To Lead 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations Of Sardar Patel
The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over ₹1,220 crore in Kevadia.
Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kevadia on Thursday for a two-day visit to Gujarat during which he will attend the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and launch various development projects worth over Rs 1220 crore.
According to the Prime Minister's itinerary, he will arrive at the helipad in Kevadia at 5 p.m. today. Shortly after his arrival, he will lay foundation stone and inaugurate the developmental projects in Ekta Nagar Kevadia.
The projects include Walkway Phase 2, Smart Bus Stop Phase 2, Protection Wall Land Leveling near Weir Dam, Satpura Protection Wall, Bonsai Garden, E-Bus Charging Station, Narmada Ghat Parking, New Residential Building, Access Road near Mokhadi, Kaushalya Path, Limdi Tent City Access Road, Tata Narmada Ghat Expansion, Dam Replica, and several other projects.
A cultural program will be held at 6:45 p.m., during which PM Modi will watch the play 'Iron Man' produced by students of the National School of Drama.
'National Unity Day' Celebrations
Following today's program, Prime Minister Modi will stay at the VVIP Circuit House. The next day, Friday, at 8:10 am, he will pay floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary. The PM will attend the National Unity Day celebrations from 8:15 am to 10:30 am. After watching the parade, the Prime Minister will address the gathering. He will depart from Kevadia for Vadodara at 12:20 pm and later leave for Delhi at 1 pm.
