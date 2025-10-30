ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi On Two-Day Visit To Gujarat From Today; To Lead 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations Of Sardar Patel

Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kevadia on Thursday for a two-day visit to Gujarat during which he will attend the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and launch various development projects worth over Rs 1220 crore.

According to the Prime Minister's itinerary, he will arrive at the helipad in Kevadia at 5 p.m. today. Shortly after his arrival, he will lay foundation stone and inaugurate the developmental projects in Ekta Nagar Kevadia.

The projects include Walkway Phase 2, Smart Bus Stop Phase 2, Protection Wall Land Leveling near Weir Dam, Satpura Protection Wall, Bonsai Garden, E-Bus Charging Station, Narmada Ghat Parking, New Residential Building, Access Road near Mokhadi, Kaushalya Path, Limdi Tent City Access Road, Tata Narmada Ghat Expansion, Dam Replica, and several other projects.