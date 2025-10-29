ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi On Two-Day Visit To Gujarat, To Lead 150th Anniversary Celebrations Of Sardar Patel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday to lead the 150th anniversary celebrations of Sardar Patel at Kevadiya. On Thursday evening, the PM will travel to Ekta Nagar, Kevadia and flag off E-buses there, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore..

On Friday, the prime minister will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will also interact with the Officer Trainees of the 100th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 7.0.

The development projects at Ekta Nagar aim to enhance tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area, an official statement said. With a total investment of over Rs 1,140 crore, the projects reflect the Government's vision of promoting eco-tourism, green mobility, smart infrastructure, and tribal development in the region surrounding the world's tallest statue, it said.

The projects that will be inaugurated include the Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla; Hospitality District (Phase-1) at Garudeshwar; Vaman Vriksha Vatika; Satpuda protection wall; E-Bus Charging Depot and 25 Electric Buses; Narmada Ghat Extension; Kaushalya Path; Walkway from Ekta Dwar to Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan (Phase-2), Smart Bus Stops (Phase-2), Dam Replica Fountain, GSEC Quarters among others.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India; Veer Balak Udyan; Sports Complex; Rain Forest Project; Jetty Development near Shoolpaneshwar Ghat; Travelators at the Statue of Unity among others. The prime minister will also release a special commemorative coin of Rs 150 denomination and stamp marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

On Friday, the prime minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and offer floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness the Ekta Diwas Parade. The parade will include contingents from BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB along with various state police forces.