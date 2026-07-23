ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Major Announcement On Paper Leaks: 'Have Decided To Set Up Fast-track Courts, Nothing More Important Than...'

New Delhi: In a significant development amid ongoing protests in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The remarks come after days of massive protests in New Delhi led by activist group Cockroach Janta Party over paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.

The CJP has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The opposition parties have backed the protest that has shadowed the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 was marred by large-scale irregularities and paper leak allegations. After investigations by state police forces, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the test, which around 20 lakh students had taken, and ordered a re-examination for June 21.

The CBI took over the case and arrested multiple individuals, including coaching center owners, teachers, and alleged insiders across states.

Delhi Protest Continues To Draw New Participants

Thousands of students and youth in New Delhi came onto the streets on July 20 and have since been on the roads, despite dozens of them suffering injuries as police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shelling.