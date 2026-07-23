PM Modi's Major Announcement On Paper Leaks: 'Have Decided To Set Up Fast-track Courts, Nothing More Important Than...'
"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi said in a post on X this morning.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
New Delhi: In a significant development amid ongoing protests in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.
"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this…
The remarks come after days of massive protests in New Delhi led by activist group Cockroach Janta Party over paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.
The CJP has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The opposition parties have backed the protest that has shadowed the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
The NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 was marred by large-scale irregularities and paper leak allegations. After investigations by state police forces, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the test, which around 20 lakh students had taken, and ordered a re-examination for June 21.
The CBI took over the case and arrested multiple individuals, including coaching center owners, teachers, and alleged insiders across states.
Delhi Protest Continues To Draw New Participants
Thousands of students and youth in New Delhi came onto the streets on July 20 and have since been on the roads, despite dozens of them suffering injuries as police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shelling.
The July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march continues to draw new participants, many walking into the protest site with backpacks and rolled-up banners after travelling through the night.
On Wednesday, volunteers carrying first-aid kits and water bottles moved through the crowd, while new groups of protesters continued to enter the protest site with flags draped over their shoulders and banners tucked under their arms.
"We have been receiving people since early morning, and they are still coming," Gurpreet Singh, a volunteer helping manage one of the entry points, told PTI.
"Many told us they travelled overnight by bus from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh after watching Monday's march. Every hour, new groups are walking in with their bags and joining the protest," he said.
Among them was 20-year-old Aditi Sharma, who travelled from Jaipur with four friends. "We boarded a bus last night and reached Delhi this morning," she said.
"After watching the 'Chalo Sansad' march, we felt we should be here instead of just following everything on our phones. There are people here from so many states, and everyone has come for the same reason," she added.
Seventy-year-old Baldev arrived from Punjab with the support of a walking stick. "My family told me not to travel because of my age, but I still came. When I reached here, I saw children, students, women and elderly people all sitting together. That is when I realised how important this protest has become," he said.
A 16-year-old student, from Delhi came to the protest after attending school, wearing her school uniform. "I packed a small bag and came straight after school, I wanted to be here because I believe our voices should be heard. It feels different when you are standing here with everyone instead of watching it from home," she said.
By evening, there was little to no empty space around and outside the main protest area as fresh arrivals continued to join those already gathered.
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