ETV Bharat / bharat

'Transformed Lives Of Countless Street Vendors': Modi On Completion Of 6 Years Of PM SVANidhi Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys Jhalmuri snack on the sidelines of the election rallies for West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Jhargram on Apr 19, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the PM SVANidhi scheme supporting street vendors has transformed the lives of countless hawkers by ensuring access to collateral-free credit, financial inclusion and new opportunities for growth.

On the completion of six years of the scheme, he also said that PM SVANidhi is all about trust, dignity and empowerment.

"Today we mark #6YearsofPMSVANidhi, a scheme which has transformed the lives of countless street vendors by ensuring access to collateral-free credit, financial inclusion and new opportunities for growth. This scheme is all about trust, dignity and empowerment. My best wishes to all beneficiaries whose determination and enterprise continue to strengthen our nation’s economy," Modi said in a post on X.