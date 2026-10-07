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PM Modi Offers Prayers At Delhi Temple To Mark Completion Of 25 Years As Head Of Govt

In this image received on Oct. 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Sree Vinayaka Mandir to mark completing 25 years in public life as head of government, at Sarojini Nagar, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple here on Wednesday to mark the completion of 25 years as head of government and renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication.

Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001. PM Modi Offers Prayers At Delhi Temple To Mark Completion Of 25 Years As Head Of Govt (PTI) In a social media post on 'X', Modi said, "Performed puja and offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in New Delhi today. Prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all my family members across the country." The Prime Minister said he prayed that everyone be blessed by the grace of 'Vignaharta' (Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles), and that the nation continue to progress on the path of growth. Government sources said the prime minister renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication as he completed 25 years as head of government by offering prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi. Meanwhile, several Union ministers and Chief Ministers extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on completing 25 years as head of government. Leaders Congratulate Modi On Completing '25 Years of Seva' Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Modi, recalling his journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister and highlighting his governance and development initiatives. In a series of 'X' posts, Shah highlighted the “service, struggle, and dedication” of Modi towards the welfare of various sections of society. "On this very day, October 7, 2001, Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, his continuous journey of service, struggle, and dedication as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has become synonymous with the welfare of the poor, empowerment of women, upliftment of youth, and prosperity of every section of society," Shah said.