PM Modi Offers Prayers At Delhi Temple To Mark Completion Of 25 Years As Head Of Govt
Modi said he prayed that everyone be blessed by the grace of Lord Ganesha, and that nation continue to progress on the path of growth.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple here on Wednesday to mark the completion of 25 years as head of government and renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication.
Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.
In a social media post on 'X', Modi said, "Performed puja and offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in New Delhi today. Prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all my family members across the country."
The Prime Minister said he prayed that everyone be blessed by the grace of 'Vignaharta' (Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles), and that the nation continue to progress on the path of growth.
आज नई दिल्ली के श्री विनायक मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। भगवान श्री गणेश से देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों की सुख-समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना की। विघ्नहर्ता की कृपा से सबका कल्याण हो और देश निरंतर प्रगति के मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ता रहे। https://t.co/ZPADyotAFk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2026
Government sources said the prime minister renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication as he completed 25 years as head of government by offering prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi.
Meanwhile, several Union ministers and Chief Ministers extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on completing 25 years as head of government.
Leaders Congratulate Modi On Completing '25 Years of Seva'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Modi, recalling his journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister and highlighting his governance and development initiatives.
In a series of 'X' posts, Shah highlighted the “service, struggle, and dedication” of Modi towards the welfare of various sections of society.
"On this very day, October 7, 2001, Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, his continuous journey of service, struggle, and dedication as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has become synonymous with the welfare of the poor, empowerment of women, upliftment of youth, and prosperity of every section of society," Shah said.
आज मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भारत तेजी से बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्था के साथ मैन्युफैक्चरिंग, डिजिटल पेमेंट, स्टार्टअप, सेमीकंडक्टर, रक्षा उत्पादन और नवीकरणीय ऊर्जा जैसे क्षेत्रों में नई ऊंचाइयां छू रहा है। युद्ध व अस्थिरता के इस दौर में भारत शांति व सौहार्द की एक महत्वपूर्ण वैश्विक आवाज बनकर उभरा है। मोदी जी ने करोड़ों देशवासियों में आत्मविश्वास जगाकर ‘विकसित भारत’ का मंत्र दिया और 2047 तक हर क्षेत्र में भारत को अग्रणी बनाने का संकल्प दिलाया। उनके नेतृत्व में सेवा कार्यों का भागीदार बनना हम सभी के लिए सौभाग्य व गौरव की बात है। #25YearsOfSeva— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2026
Shah said the prime minister has transformed the very definition of governance in his 25 Years of Seva through people-centric policies, their implementation, firmness in decision-making, transparency, and a guarantee of results, while establishing the ideal of 'politics of performance '.
Recalling PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Shah said he rebuilt earthquake-ravaged Kutch, expanded electricity supply through the Jyotigram Yojana, promoted investment and industry through solar energy initiatives and Vibrant Gujarat, and achieved an agricultural growth rate of over eight per cent.
मोदी जी ने मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में भूकंप से उजड़े कच्छ का पुनर्निर्माण कर उसे एक मिसाल बनाया, ज्योतिग्राम योजना से गांव-गांव तक 24 घंटे बिजली पहुंचाई, सौर ऊर्जा और वाइब्रेंट गुजरात के माध्यम से निवेश व उद्योग को नई दिशा दी तथा 8% से अधिक कृषि विकास दर हासिल कर गुजरात में सुशासन का एक ऐसा मॉडल खड़ा किया, जो आगे चलकर पूरे देश का आधार बना। प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में इसी दृष्टि का विस्तार हुआ। अंतरिक्ष से समुद्र तक और वैश्विक मंचों से आंतरिक सुरक्षा तक भारत ने नई उपलब्धियां हासिल कीं। जन-जन के जीवन में भी बड़ा बदलाव आया—25 करोड़ लोग गरीबी से बाहर निकले और करोड़ों परिवारों को पक्के मकान, ₹5 लाख तक का स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा कवर, उज्ज्वला गैस कनेक्शन और घर-घर नल से जल पहुंचा। #25YearsOfSeva— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2026
He said this governance vision was subsequently expanded at the national level after Modi became Prime Minister.
“As Prime Minister, this same vision expanded further. From space to the seas, and from global forums to internal security, India achieved new milestones. People's lives also underwent a massive transformation—250 million people were lifted out of poverty, and millions of families received pucca houses, health coverage up to ₹5 lakh, Ujjwala gas connections, and water supply through taps in every home,” the post read.
He further said that Modi has instilled confidence in crores of countrymen, given the mantra of 'Viksit Bharat', and elicited a resolve to make India a leader in every sector by 2047. "It is a matter of fortune and pride for all of us to be partners in service work under his leadership," Shah added.
अथक परिश्रम, अद्भुत संकल्पशक्ति व राष्ट्र प्रथम को जीवन का लक्ष्य बनाने वाले यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के सेवा और समर्पण के 25 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर उन्हें हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। आज ही के दिन, 7 अक्टूबर 2001 को मोदी जी ने गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ ली। तब से लगातार मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में उनकी सेवा, संघर्ष व समर्पण की यह यात्रा गरीबों का कल्याण, महिलाओं का सशक्तीकरण, युवाओं का उत्थान और हर वर्ग की समृद्धि का पर्याय बन गई है। #25YearsOfSeva में मोदी जी ने जनकल्याणकारी नीतियों, उनके क्रियान्वयन, निर्णय की दृढ़ता, पारदर्शिता व परिणाम की गारंटी से शासन की परिभाषा ही बदल दी और 'पॉलिटिक्स ऑफ परफॉर्मेंस' का आदर्श स्थापित किया।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2026
Taking to X, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s rise from a grassroots party worker (karyakarta) to leading the nation without any dynastic background.
"Today, 7 October, we celebrate the chequered career of PM @narendramodi. 25 yrs ago, on this day, he took up the responsibility of CM of Gujarat. Until then, he had held no elected post. Through dedication, he served, learning as he went along," Sitharaman wrote.
Today, 7 October, we celebrate the chequered career of PM @narendramodi. 25 yrs ago, on this day, he took up the responsibility of CM of Gujarat. Until then, he had held no elected post. Through dedication, he served, learning as he went along. Selfless, no corruption, no cronies. Now, he serves as Prime Minister. Only in @BJP4India, a karyakarta gets opportunities despite no political family/dynasty background, money etc. A strong message for #democracy .— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 7, 2026
Selfless, no corruption, no cronies. Now, he serves as Prime Minister. Only in @BJP4India, a karyakarta gets opportunities despite no political family/dynasty background, money, etc. A strong message for #democracy," she added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his life and leadership have been marked by an unwavering commitment to public service and the principle of nation first.
In a post on X, Adityanath said it was a matter of immense joy for everyone that Modi had completed "25 glorious years as the head of government". The prime minister has remained continuously dedicated to taking India's identity, self-respect and glory to new heights, the chief minister said.
'जनसेवा से राष्ट्रसेवा' को जीवन का ध्येय मानकर भारत की अस्मिता, स्वाभिमान और गौरव को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाने के लिए निरंतर समर्पित आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का Head Of The Government के रूप में 25 गौरवशाली वर्ष पूर्ण होना हम सभी के लिए अत्यंत हर्ष का अवसर है। इन वर्षों की राष्ट्र साधना में जनसेवा के प्रति अटूट समर्पण, दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व और 'राष्ट्र प्रथम' की भावना निरंतर प्रतिबिंबित हुई है। प्रधानमंत्री जी का जीवन देश वासियों को विकसित, आत्मनिर्भर और सशक्त भारत के निर्माण के लिए प्रेरित करता है। राष्ट्रसेवा के इस अविराम पथ पर 25 गौरवशाली वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर प्रधानमंत्री जी को हार्दिक बधाई। #25YearsOfSeva— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 7, 2026
Adityanath said Modi's 25 years of "national dedication" reflected his unwavering commitment to public service, strong determination, visionary leadership and the spirit of putting the nation first.
"The life of the prime minister inspires the people of the country to build a developed, self-reliant and empowered India," he said. The chief minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Modi on completing 25 years on the path of uninterrupted service to the nation.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media and congratulated PM Modi for his 25-year public service journey, saying "Every day of the Hon'ble Prime Minister ji's life has been devoted to the splendour of Mother India. This stream of public service, flowing from the sacred soil of Gujarat, is today touching the hearts and minds of India's people from the Himalayas to the seas."
25 वर्ष पहले गुजरात की धरती से जनसेवा का जो संकल्प चला था, आज वह पूरे भारत की आशाओं, आकांक्षाओं और आत्मविश्वास की यात्रा बन चुका है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की इस यात्रा में दायित्व बढ़ते रहे, लेकिन ध्येय एक ही रहा, भारत और भारत का जन। इसी भाव ने शासन को अंतिम छोर तक पहुंचाया, गरीब के घर में सम्मान और सुविधा पहुंचाई, नारी शक्ति को नेतृत्व दिया और युवाओं के सपनों को नया आकाश दिया। इसी संकल्प के साथ भारत ने विकास की नई गति देखी, चंद्रमा पर अपना तिरंगा पहुंचाया और विश्व मंच पर अपने सामर्थ्य की नई पहचान बनाई। गुजरात की सेवा से भारत की सेवा तक, जनकल्याण से राष्ट्र निर्माण तक, ये 25 वर्ष एक ऐसे जीवन की गाथा हैं, जिसकी हर सुबह कर्तव्य से शुरू हुई और हर संकल्प भारत को समर्पित रहा। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी को जनसेवा, सुशासन और राष्ट्रसेवा के 25 गौरवशाली वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर हृदय से बहुत-बहुत बधाई। सेवा का यह संकल्प और विराट होगा, भारत का सामर्थ्य और प्रखर होगा और विकसित भारत का स्वप्न सिद्ध होकर रहेगा। #25YearsOfSeva— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 7, 2026
"The transformation in the lives of villages, the poor, farmers, youth, and women's power is weaving a beautiful saga of the nation's renaissance," she said. In these 25 years, CM Gupta said that the Prime Minister has made "service a tradition, duty a devotion, and national interest the very purpose of life".
"He has awakened India's self-confidence, infused new energy into our cultural consciousness, and firmly implanted in every Indian's heart the resolve for a developed and glorious India. Today, this 25-year national devotion strides forward toward a new era alongside the grand resolve for a developed India," she added.
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