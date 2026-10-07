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PM Modi Offers Prayers At Delhi Temple To Mark Completion Of 25 Years As Head Of Govt

Modi said he prayed that everyone be blessed by the grace of Lord Ganesha, and that nation continue to progress on the path of growth.

In this image received on Oct. 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Sree Vinayaka Mandir to mark completing 25 years in public life as head of government, at Sarojini Nagar, in New Delhi.
In this image received on Oct. 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Sree Vinayaka Mandir to mark completing 25 years in public life as head of government, at Sarojini Nagar, in New Delhi. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST

5 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple here on Wednesday to mark the completion of 25 years as head of government and renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication.

Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Delhi Temple To Mark Completion Of 25 Years As Head Of Govt (PTI)

In a social media post on 'X', Modi said, "Performed puja and offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in New Delhi today. Prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all my family members across the country."

The Prime Minister said he prayed that everyone be blessed by the grace of 'Vignaharta' (Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles), and that the nation continue to progress on the path of growth.

Government sources said the prime minister renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication as he completed 25 years as head of government by offering prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, several Union ministers and Chief Ministers extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on completing 25 years as head of government.

Leaders Congratulate Modi On Completing '25 Years of Seva'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Modi, recalling his journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister and highlighting his governance and development initiatives.

In a series of 'X' posts, Shah highlighted the “service, struggle, and dedication” of Modi towards the welfare of various sections of society.

"On this very day, October 7, 2001, Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, his continuous journey of service, struggle, and dedication as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has become synonymous with the welfare of the poor, empowerment of women, upliftment of youth, and prosperity of every section of society," Shah said.

Shah said the prime minister has transformed the very definition of governance in his 25 Years of Seva through people-centric policies, their implementation, firmness in decision-making, transparency, and a guarantee of results, while establishing the ideal of 'politics of performance '.

Recalling PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Shah said he rebuilt earthquake-ravaged Kutch, expanded electricity supply through the Jyotigram Yojana, promoted investment and industry through solar energy initiatives and Vibrant Gujarat, and achieved an agricultural growth rate of over eight per cent.

He said this governance vision was subsequently expanded at the national level after Modi became Prime Minister.

“As Prime Minister, this same vision expanded further. From space to the seas, and from global forums to internal security, India achieved new milestones. People's lives also underwent a massive transformation—250 million people were lifted out of poverty, and millions of families received pucca houses, health coverage up to ₹5 lakh, Ujjwala gas connections, and water supply through taps in every home,” the post read.

He further said that Modi has instilled confidence in crores of countrymen, given the mantra of 'Viksit Bharat', and elicited a resolve to make India a leader in every sector by 2047. "It is a matter of fortune and pride for all of us to be partners in service work under his leadership," Shah added.

Taking to X, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s rise from a grassroots party worker (karyakarta) to leading the nation without any dynastic background.

"Today, 7 October, we celebrate the chequered career of PM @narendramodi. 25 yrs ago, on this day, he took up the responsibility of CM of Gujarat. Until then, he had held no elected post. Through dedication, he served, learning as he went along," Sitharaman wrote.

Selfless, no corruption, no cronies. Now, he serves as Prime Minister. Only in @BJP4India, a karyakarta gets opportunities despite no political family/dynasty background, money, etc. A strong message for #democracy," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his life and leadership have been marked by an unwavering commitment to public service and the principle of nation first.

In a post on X, Adityanath said it was a matter of immense joy for everyone that Modi had completed "25 glorious years as the head of government". The prime minister has remained continuously dedicated to taking India's identity, self-respect and glory to new heights, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said Modi's 25 years of "national dedication" reflected his unwavering commitment to public service, strong determination, visionary leadership and the spirit of putting the nation first.

"The life of the prime minister inspires the people of the country to build a developed, self-reliant and empowered India," he said. The chief minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Modi on completing 25 years on the path of uninterrupted service to the nation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media and congratulated PM Modi for his 25-year public service journey, saying "Every day of the Hon'ble Prime Minister ji's life has been devoted to the splendour of Mother India. This stream of public service, flowing from the sacred soil of Gujarat, is today touching the hearts and minds of India's people from the Himalayas to the seas."

"The transformation in the lives of villages, the poor, farmers, youth, and women's power is weaving a beautiful saga of the nation's renaissance," she said. In these 25 years, CM Gupta said that the Prime Minister has made "service a tradition, duty a devotion, and national interest the very purpose of life".

"He has awakened India's self-confidence, infused new energy into our cultural consciousness, and firmly implanted in every Indian's heart the resolve for a developed and glorious India. Today, this 25-year national devotion strides forward toward a new era alongside the grand resolve for a developed India," she added.

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PM MODI
MODI 25 YEARS IN OFFICE
MODI 25 YEARS CELEBRATION
PRIME MINISTER
PM MODI MARK 25 YEARS

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