ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Odisha On Sunday, Inaugurate RBI's Data Centre And Cybersecurity Training Institute In Bhubaneswar

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( ANI )

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on Sunday (October 25) to inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) newly established Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in the state capital after completing engagements in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He will inaugurate the two facilities at around 4.45 PM and address a gathering on the occasion. The establishment of the two facilities in Bhubaneswar is expected to strengthen the city's role in India's financial technology and cybersecurity ecosystem.

The state-of-the-art facility has been developed with an aim to meet the growing computing requirements of the RBI and establish a secure, resilient, scalable and future ready digital ecosystem. This will also stregthen technological infrastrutre for financial sector, official sources said. The new data centre infrastructure comprises four advanced data centres that will host mission-critical payment and settlement systems, along with other flagship initiatives. The facility has received the Uptime Institute Tier IV certification, considered the highest tier of data centre infrastructure resilience, and is among the largest Tier IV-certified facilities in the global banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, sources added. The infrastructure is expected to strengthen the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services while providing a secure technological foundation for India’s increasingly digital economy. It will also reinforce the RBI's position as a leader in digital infrastructure among central banks worldwide.