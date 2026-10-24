PM Modi To Visit Odisha On Sunday, Inaugurate RBI's Data Centre And Cybersecurity Training Institute In Bhubaneswar
Marking a significant milestone in strengthening technological foundations of India's financial system, PM will inaugurate RBI's new Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on Sunday (October 25) to inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) newly established Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in the state capital after completing engagements in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He will inaugurate the two facilities at around 4.45 PM and address a gathering on the occasion. The establishment of the two facilities in Bhubaneswar is expected to strengthen the city's role in India's financial technology and cybersecurity ecosystem.
The state-of-the-art facility has been developed with an aim to meet the growing computing requirements of the RBI and establish a secure, resilient, scalable and future ready digital ecosystem. This will also stregthen technological infrastrutre for financial sector, official sources said.
The new data centre infrastructure comprises four advanced data centres that will host mission-critical payment and settlement systems, along with other flagship initiatives. The facility has received the Uptime Institute Tier IV certification, considered the highest tier of data centre infrastructure resilience, and is among the largest Tier IV-certified facilities in the global banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, sources added.
The infrastructure is expected to strengthen the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services while providing a secure technological foundation for India’s increasingly digital economy. It will also reinforce the RBI's position as a leader in digital infrastructure among central banks worldwide.
"Four state-of-the-art data centres will host mission-critical Payment and Settlement systems, along with other flagship initiatives. The facility has been certified to Uptime Institute Tier IV standard – the global benchmark for data centre infrastructure – placing it in the highest tier of operational resilience," Prime Minister's office said, adding that it is among the largest Tier IV certified facilities in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector worldwide. It will contribute to widening the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services, and will form the secure digital foundation on which India’s increasingly technology-driven financial economy can grow. It will also help strengthen Reserve Bank’s unique standing as a leader in digital infrastructure amongst the central banking community, PMO added.
According to PMO, the Cyber Security Training Institute will boost capability building, providing a dedicated institutional platform for cybersecurity and enterprise-technology training, research, and sector-wide capability development. This institute will focus on cutting edge technologies relevant to the BFSI sector including Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence and other frontier technologies.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi at around 11 am. At around 1 pm, he will attend the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi as the chief guest before travelling to Odisha for the RBI programme.
In the wake of the Prime Minister's visit, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has announced traffic restrictions in the city on Sunday. Traffic movement will be regulated from 5.40 pm to 6.40 pm along the designated route from the RBI Data Centre through Infovalley Square, Talakheta Square, Batabhuaasuni Square, NH-16 up to Jaydev Vihar Square, Behera Sahi Square, Sastrinagar Square, 120 Battalion Square, Power House Square, Lok Bhawan Golei, AG Square, Hospital Square and Soor Company Square to Biju Patnaik International Airport.
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