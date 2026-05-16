ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Meets Dutch Royals In Official Visit To Netherlands

In this image received on May 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, poses with Netherlands King Willem-Alexander, right, and Queen Maxima during a meeting, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima and discussed issues of mutual interest. Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday, after a brief stopover in the UAE, on the second leg of his five-nation tour to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence and renewable energy.

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora in The Hague, where he called India a “land of opportunities” undergoing an “unprecedented transformation”.

The PM's visit to the European nation from May 15 to 17 is his second trip to the country after his 2017 visit and comes at what officials described as an "important juncture" in India-Netherlands ties.

Officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit carries a “rich and substantive agenda” and is expected to consolidate the strategic dimensions of the partnership that have emerged through sustained engagement between the two countries.