PM Modi Lands In Netherlands On Second Leg Of Five-Nation Tour
Modi will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart, Rob Jetten, to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence, and renewable energy.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:41 AM IST
Amsterdam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the Netherlands on Friday on the second leg of his five-nation tour, during which he will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence and renewable energy.
PM Modi was received at the airport by Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Adjutant-General and Chief of the Military Household of His Majesty the King; Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen; and India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, along with other senior officials of the Dutch government.
Soon after his arrival, the prime minister said in a social media post 'X', “Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands comes at a time when the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has given a major impetus to trade and investment linkages.”
Geland in Amsterdam. Dit bezoek aan Nederland vindt plaats op een moment dat de vrijhandelsovereenkomst tussen India en de EU een belangrijke impuls heeft gegeven aan de handels- en investeringsbetrekkingen. Het biedt de kans om de banden te versterken op gebieden als… pic.twitter.com/zXk3HZHVVN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2026
“It offers an opportunity to deepen relations in areas like semiconductors, water, clean energy and more,” he added. Modi said he would hold talks with Prime Minister Jetten and call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The prime ministry also said he looked forward to addressing a community programme during the visit.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on a social media platform 'X', wrote the visit would provide an "opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted India-Netherlands partnership and to engage with the largest Indian diaspora on mainland Europe".
Goedeavond Nederland!— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 15, 2026
PM @narendramodi has arrived in the Netherlands.
The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted India–Netherlands partnership and to engage with the largest Indian diaspora on mainland Europe.
🇮🇳 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/xYdKblzTW7
Modi arrived in the Netherlands after a brief stopover of around two-and-a-half hours in the United Arab Emirates, where he held talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
The PM's visit to the European nation from May 15 to 17 is his second trip to the country after his 2017 visit and comes at what officials described as an "important juncture" in India-Netherlands ties. Modi is also expected to interact with leading Dutch business leaders during the visit.
MEA officials said the visit carries a “rich and substantive agenda” and is expected to consolidate the strategic dimensions of the partnership that have emerged through sustained engagement between the two countries.
India and the Netherlands have significantly expanded cooperation in recent years beyond traditional sectors such as trade, investment and the priority areas of water, agriculture and health. The partnership has grown in strategic sectors, including technology, innovation, defence, security, semiconductors, renewable energy, education and the maritime domain, the MEA said.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the Netherlands on the second leg of his 5-nation visit.— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 16, 2026
At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, Prime Minister Modi is paying an official visit to the Netherlands. During the visit, the Prime… pic.twitter.com/S26NzIYcDO
The Netherlands is one of India’s largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade valued at USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is also India’s fourth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment amounting to USD 55.6 billion, officials said.
People-to-people ties remain a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. The Netherlands is home to more than 90,000 non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin, besides over 200,000 members of the Suriname-Hindustani community. Around 3,500 Indian students are currently enrolled in Dutch universities.
Officials noted that Modi's visit to the Netherlands and three other European nations -- Sweden, Norway, and Italy -- comes against the backdrop of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement finalised earlier this year and the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2025. (With PTI Inputs)
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