ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Lands In Netherlands On Second Leg Of Five-Nation Tour

FILE- Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen at the airport after landing in the Netherlands on Friday. ( IANS )

Amsterdam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the Netherlands on Friday on the second leg of his five-nation tour, during which he will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence and renewable energy.

PM Modi was received at the airport by Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Adjutant-General and Chief of the Military Household of His Majesty the King; Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen; and India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, along with other senior officials of the Dutch government.

Soon after his arrival, the prime minister said in a social media post 'X', “Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands comes at a time when the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has given a major impetus to trade and investment linkages.”

“It offers an opportunity to deepen relations in areas like semiconductors, water, clean energy and more,” he added. Modi said he would hold talks with Prime Minister Jetten and call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The prime ministry also said he looked forward to addressing a community programme during the visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on a social media platform 'X', wrote the visit would provide an "opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted India-Netherlands partnership and to engage with the largest Indian diaspora on mainland Europe".