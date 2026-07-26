ETV Bharat / bharat

India Emerging As Trusted Global Defence Partner: PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Despite harsh weather and the enemy's challenges, they showed extraordinary courage during the 1999 conflict with Pakistan, he noted. "Kargil Vijay Diwas fills us with pride. This day reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers," he said. The prime minister said today, be it in defence production or defence exports, India is consistently moving towards new heights.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India is emerging as a trusted global defence partner and the country continues to strengthen its defence capabilities. Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', he also paid rich tributes to the Indian soldiers who fought the Kargil war.

"India is emerging as a trusted global defence partner, and the country continues to strengthen its defence capabilities," he said. Modi said at the beginning of July he was in Indonesia, where a major agreement was reached for the BrahMos and Astra missiles. This month, he said, the DRDO also successfully tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket.

"Behind this success is the collective hard work of our scientists and engineers. Just two-three days ago, DRDO successfully tested the Kusha missile as well," he said. Modi said every citizen is filled with pride following the successful launch of Vikram-1 last Sunday, and everyone was a witness to this historic moment in India's space sector.

"This is India's first rocket developed by the private sector. Our young innovators have achieved what was once hard even to imagine. They demonstrated incredible skill, passion, and patience," he said. "From the successful launch of Vikram-1 to India's impressive performance in international science Olympiads, the country continues to make its mark in science and innovation," he said.

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