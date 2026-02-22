ETV Bharat / bharat

World Leaders Impressed With India's Achievements In AI: PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted strides made by India in the field of artificial intelligence, saying the AI summit showcased how animals were being treated in the country with the help of AI and how farmers were keeping track of their livestock and dairy. Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also asked people to remain vigilant against online financial fraud and digital arrest.

Referring to the recently concluded AI Summit, Modi said two products impressed leaders from around the world - the first was at the Amul booth, where it was showcased how AI is helping treat animals and how, with AI assistance, farmers are keeping track of their dairy and livestock 24x7.

Modi said the second was related to Indian culture. Leaders from around the world were amazed to see how, with the help of AI, the country is preserving ancient knowledge and manuscripts, and adapting them to suit today's generation, he said.

Several heads of state, global leaders in artificial intelligence (AI), academicians and researchers, heads of global tech giants and philanthropists attended the just concluded India AI Impact Summit here.

On the growing incidents of digital fraud, the prime minister said that when people receive messages from banks asking them to update KYC or do re-KYC, a question naturally arises as to why it should be done again, since it was already done.