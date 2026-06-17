PM Modi Meets US President Donald Trump, Calls For Safe Shipping Through Hormuz
During the meeting with President Trump, PM Modi called for safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, in Evian (ANI)
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their high-profile encounter at the G7 leaders' lunch in France on Wednesday, resetting ties, just before sitting down for a bilateral meeting, their first in over 16 months.
During the meeting with President Trump, PM Modi called for safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Their talks are slated to delve into critical bilateral domains, including trade optimisation, energy collaboration, and regional security paradigms.
More details to follow....