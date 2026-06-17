ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Meets US President Donald Trump, Calls For Safe Shipping Through Hormuz

FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, in Evian ( ANI )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their high-profile encounter at the G7 leaders' lunch in France on Wednesday, resetting ties, just before sitting down for a bilateral meeting, their first in over 16 months.

During the meeting with President Trump, PM Modi called for safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.