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PM Modi Meets US President Donald Trump, Calls For Safe Shipping Through Hormuz

During the meeting with President Trump, PM Modi called for safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

PM MODI MEETS TRUMP
FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, in Evian (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their high-profile encounter at the G7 leaders' lunch in France on Wednesday, resetting ties, just before sitting down for a bilateral meeting, their first in over 16 months.

During the meeting with President Trump, PM Modi called for safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Their talks are slated to delve into critical bilateral domains, including trade optimisation, energy collaboration, and regional security paradigms.

More details to follow....

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MODI TRUMP TALKS
INDIA US
PM MODI AT G7 SUMMIT
G7 LEADERS
PM MODI MEETS TRUMP

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