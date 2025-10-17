ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Meets Sri Lankan PM, Egypt's Foreign Minister In Separate Meetings
October 17, 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held separate meetings with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Egypt's Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty, discussing key bilateral and regional issues.

In his meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya at his official residence, PM Modi discussed a range of issues such as development cooperation and the welfare of Indian fishermen.

"Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ms. Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen," Modi said in a post on X.

"As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region," Modi said.

In another meeting with Egypt's President Abdelfattah Elsisi, PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for his role in the Gaza Peace Agreement. Modi conveyed his appreciation for Al Sisi during a meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who called on him.

"Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty. Conveyed deep appreciation for my friend, President Sisi for his crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement," Modi said in a post on X.

"India-Egypt Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our people, our shared region and the humanity," he said.

