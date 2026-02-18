ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Meets President Of Spain, PM Of Finland; Says India-EU FTA Ushers In Golden Era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of Spain and PM Of Finland on the sidelines of AI Impact Summit in Delhi on February 18, 2025. ( X@narendramodi )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held separate meetings with the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez and the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, and said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has ushered in a golden era in India-Europe relations.

Modi said he had a productive meeting with President Pedro Sánchez and discussed ways to boost the India-Spain friendship, especially in areas such as defence, security and technology.

"Our nations are marking 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and AI. This will deepen people-to-people linkages. Glad to see a big delegation of Universities also come to India. This, too, will go a long way in connecting our people.

"The historic FTA with the EU will have a very positive impact on the economic partnership with Spain and provide new opportunities to the people of our nations," Modi said in a post on X.

India and the European Union on January 27 sealed a landmark free trade agreement -- billed as the "mother of all deals" -- to create a market of 2 billion people. President Sánchez said that alongside Prime Minister Modi, he noted the excellent state of relations between Spain and India, which the two leaders will continue to strengthen.