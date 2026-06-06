ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Meets Economic Advisory Council, Discusses Growth Prospects Amid West Asia Conflict

PM Modi and the EAC discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India's economic growth in times of global turmoil. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), and discussed measures to further strengthen India's economic growth amid global challenges and geopolitical uncertainties arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

According to official sources, the discussions focused on various ideas and measures to maintain India's growth momentum at a time when even major economies around the world are dealing with geopolitical tensions, trade-related uncertainties and uneven growth trends.

The meeting also reviewed reforms aimed at improving ease of living and ease of doing business in the country.

Sources said members of the Economic Advisory Council shared their assessment of the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on India as well as the global economy.

The meeting comes a day after official data showed that India's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

According to government data released on June 5, India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to have grown 7.8 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, while growth for the full financial year 2025-26 has been pegged at 7.7 percent.