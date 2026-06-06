PM Modi Meets Economic Advisory Council, Discusses Growth Prospects Amid West Asia Conflict
PM Modi discussed ways to sustain India's economic growth amid global uncertainties, including impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on India and the world.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), and discussed measures to further strengthen India's economic growth amid global challenges and geopolitical uncertainties arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict.
According to official sources, the discussions focused on various ideas and measures to maintain India's growth momentum at a time when even major economies around the world are dealing with geopolitical tensions, trade-related uncertainties and uneven growth trends.
The meeting also reviewed reforms aimed at improving ease of living and ease of doing business in the country.
PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with members of the PM-Economic Advisory Council.— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026
PM and the EAC discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India’s economic growth in times of global turmoil. Various reforms to improve ease of living and ease of doing business were… pic.twitter.com/8eDoam9Jut
Sources said members of the Economic Advisory Council shared their assessment of the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on India as well as the global economy.
The meeting comes a day after official data showed that India's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26.
According to government data released on June 5, India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to have grown 7.8 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, while growth for the full financial year 2025-26 has been pegged at 7.7 percent.
Real GDP at constant prices stood at an estimated Rs 87.77 lakh crore in the fourth quarter, compared with Rs 81.40 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
On the other hand, nominal GDP for the quarter is estimated at Rs 94.65 lakh crore, reflecting growth of 9.1 percent.
For the full financial year 2025-26, real GDP is estimated at Rs 323.12 lakh crore, compared to First Revised Estimate of Rs 299.89 lakh crore in FY25, reflecting a growth rate of 7.7 percent. Nominal GDP is estimated at Rs 346.36 lakh crore, growing 8.9 percent over the previous financial year.
The data also revealed that Gross Value Added (GVA), a key measure of economic activity, has been assessed to grow 7.9 percent in FY26, while nominal GVA is projected to rise 9.1 percent. In the fourth quarter, real GVA growth stood at 7.9 per cent, while nominal GVA expanded 9.9 percent.
The secondary and tertiary sectors continued to drive growth during the year. The secondary sector is estimated to have grown 8.8 percent and the tertiary sector 9.3 percent at constant prices. The primary sector grew 3.2 percent, supported mainly by agriculture and fisheries.
Last month, PM Modi had urged people to reduce dependence on imported fuel and adopt environmentally sustainable alternatives. Further seeking public cooperation to strengthen economic resilience, he encouraged increased use of public transport, carpooling, railway freight transport and electric vehicles to reduce fuel consumption.
The Prime Minister had also called on citizens to promote Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil consumption, adopt natural farming practices, avoid non-essential foreign travel for a year and curb excessive gold purchases.
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West Asia Crisis Revives Inflation Fears, Puts Pressure On Global And Indian Economy: Economic Review