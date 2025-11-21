PM Modi Meets Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese On Sidelines Of G20 Summit
Albanese expressed condolences over the recent attack in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia in which several Indians were killed.
Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese here and the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.
PM Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. Albanese expressed condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indians were killed. "We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong," he said.
"I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today," Albanese added.
Had a very good meeting with PM Albanese of Australia. This year, the strategic partnership between our nations completes 5 years and these years have witnessed transformative outcomes that have deepened our cooperation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2025
During our talks today, emphasised three key sectors,… pic.twitter.com/SjPixu4iek
Both leaders acknowledged that the frequency of high-level contacts has imparted a strong momentum to bilateral relations. The two leaders renewed their commitment to take the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to even greater heights, said a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.
A day earlier, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi, and they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The two ministers co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) in Delhi.
Meanwhile, in an interview with the IANS, India's High Commissioner to South Africa, Prabhat Kumar, recalled that India, during its G20 Presidency in 2023, had highlighted the issues of Global South - such as disaster resilience, digital public infrastructure, women empowerment - which would also remain at the forefront during the Johannesburg G20 Summit.
01 DAY TO GO | We are almost there! Tomorrow, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will preside over the G20 Leaders’ Summit opening session at 10:00 (SA Time), marking the commencement of discussions on the Leaders’ Declaration.— G20 South Africa (@g20org) November 21, 2025
Successfully delivering the Summit will… pic.twitter.com/WiMWVtCZwn
"You will recall that during Delhi summit, we focused on issues of the Global South such as disaster resilience, digital public infrastructure, women empowerment and food security. These issues will remain at the forefront at the G20 Summit. South Africa has also taken them forward and therefore in the document there are good paragraphs on these issues and obviously Prime Minister will speak on them as well,"
Kumar told IANS that India held G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 9-10, 2023 under India’s maiden G20 Presidency.
