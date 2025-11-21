ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Meets Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese On Sidelines Of G20 Summit

Albanese expressed condolences over the recent attack in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia in which several Indians were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese here and the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.
PM Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese (X@narendramodi)
Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese here and the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

PM Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. Albanese expressed condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indians were killed. "We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong," he said.

"I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today," Albanese added.

Both leaders acknowledged that the frequency of high-level contacts has imparted a strong momentum to bilateral relations. The two leaders renewed their commitment to take the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to even greater heights, said a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

A day earlier, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi, and they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two ministers co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) in Delhi.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the IANS, India's High Commissioner to South Africa, Prabhat Kumar, recalled that India, during its G20 Presidency in 2023, had highlighted the issues of Global South - such as disaster resilience, digital public infrastructure, women empowerment - which would also remain at the forefront during the Johannesburg G20 Summit.

"You will recall that during Delhi summit, we focused on issues of the Global South such as disaster resilience, digital public infrastructure, women empowerment and food security. These issues will remain at the forefront at the G20 Summit. South Africa has also taken them forward and therefore in the document there are good paragraphs on these issues and obviously Prime Minister will speak on them as well,"

Kumar told IANS that India held G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 9-10, 2023 under India’s maiden G20 Presidency.

With Agency Inputs

