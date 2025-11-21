ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Meets Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese On Sidelines Of G20 Summit

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese here and the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

PM Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. Albanese expressed condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indians were killed. "We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong," he said.

"I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today," Albanese added.

Both leaders acknowledged that the frequency of high-level contacts has imparted a strong momentum to bilateral relations. The two leaders renewed their commitment to take the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to even greater heights, said a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.