ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi May Inaugurate India's First Hydrogen Train Soon As Trials Reach Final Stage

Jind: With the trials in final stages and testing expected in the next 10-12 days, India's first Hydrogen-powered train is nearing launch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate the service in near future, sources have said.

According to the Railways, the train's trials are in the final stage, and the testing process is expected to conclude within the next 10 to 12 days. Regular operations will commence once approval is received from the Research Design And Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Railway sources indicate that the regular operation of India's first hydrogen train could be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the Railways has not yet made any official announcement regarding the inauguration date.

On Friday, Pushpesh Tripathi, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Delhi Division, arrived at Jind Junction via a special train, accompanied by a team of administrative and railway officials. He inspected the station premises, the hydrogen plant, and the helipad located at the stadium. During the visit, officials were given necessary instructions to ensure all preparations are completed on time before the train begins operations.