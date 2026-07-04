PM Modi May Inaugurate India's First Hydrogen Train Soon As Trials Reach Final Stage
Divisional Railway Manager Pushpesh Tripathi said the trials are at an advanced stage as speed trial has already been conducted on the Sonipat-Jind rail section.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Jind: With the trials in final stages and testing expected in the next 10-12 days, India's first Hydrogen-powered train is nearing launch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate the service in near future, sources have said.
According to the Railways, the train's trials are in the final stage, and the testing process is expected to conclude within the next 10 to 12 days. Regular operations will commence once approval is received from the Research Design And Standards Organisation (RDSO).
Railway sources indicate that the regular operation of India's first hydrogen train could be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the Railways has not yet made any official announcement regarding the inauguration date.
On Friday, Pushpesh Tripathi, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Delhi Division, arrived at Jind Junction via a special train, accompanied by a team of administrative and railway officials. He inspected the station premises, the hydrogen plant, and the helipad located at the stadium. During the visit, officials were given necessary instructions to ensure all preparations are completed on time before the train begins operations.
DRM Pushpesh Tripathi stated that the hydrogen train trials are at an advanced stage. A speed trial has already been conducted on the Sonipat-Jind rail section at a speed of 120 km/h, he said. Additionally, the Delhi-Sonipat and Jind-Delhi rail routes are being continuously inspected to ensure all operational options are ready for the future, added the DRM.
According to railway officials, the target is to complete the entire trial process within the next 10 to 12 days. Subsequently, the report on all tests will be submitted to the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Regular operations will get the green light only after the RDSO is satisfied and grants final approval.
Hydrogen trains are considered an eco-friendly alternative to conventional diesel trains. They will help reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy-based rail transport. For India, this project is seen as a significant step towards railway modernization and green transport.
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