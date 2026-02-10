ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Reaffirm Strategic Ties Ahead Of AI-Impact Summit In India

New Delhi: Ahead of the AI-Impact Summit scheduled in the national capital next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Monday reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further advancing the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Mauritius.

During the telephonic conversation with PM Ramgoolam, PM Modi reiterated India's continued support for Mauritius' development priorities in line with Vision MAHASAGAR, India's Neighbourhood First policy and shared commitment to the Global South.

The two leaders reviewed progress in the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation since their last meeting in Varanasi in September 2025 with an emphasis on development partnership, capacity building and people-to-people exchanges.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to further advancing the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Mauritius for the benefit of people of both nations. Both the leaders agreed to continue working closely to achieve the shared objectives of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.