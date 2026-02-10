PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Reaffirm Strategic Ties Ahead Of AI-Impact Summit In India
PM Modi received a telephone call from PM Ramgoolam, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing the India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership.
New Delhi: Ahead of the AI-Impact Summit scheduled in the national capital next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Monday reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further advancing the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Mauritius.
During the telephonic conversation with PM Ramgoolam, PM Modi reiterated India's continued support for Mauritius' development priorities in line with Vision MAHASAGAR, India's Neighbourhood First policy and shared commitment to the Global South.
The two leaders reviewed progress in the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation since their last meeting in Varanasi in September 2025 with an emphasis on development partnership, capacity building and people-to-people exchanges.
Happy to receive a phone call from my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Mauritius since our memorable meeting in Varanasi last year. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2026
They reaffirmed their shared commitment to further advancing the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Mauritius for the benefit of people of both nations. Both the leaders agreed to continue working closely to achieve the shared objectives of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.
Prime Minister Modi also conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming PM Ramgoolam in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit next week.
The Mauritius PM expressed appreciation for the "constructive" exchange with PM Modi and said he hoped to deepen India-Mauritius collaboration at the AI Impact Summit in India next week. Ramgoolam affirmed Mauritius' support for India in strengthening strategic cooperation across a wide range of sectors.
In a post on X, he said, "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this constructive exchange. Mauritius and India remain firmly aligned in strengthening strategic cooperation across development, innovation and emerging technologies. I look forward to deepening this collaboration at the AI Impact Summit in India next week."
Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for this constructive exchange.— Dr Navin Ramgoolam official (@Ramgoolam_Dr) February 9, 2026
Mauritius and India remain firmly aligned in strengthening strategic cooperation across development, innovation and emerging technologies.
I look forward to deepening this collaboration at the AI Impact…
It is worth mentioning here that last year in September, India had extended a comprehensive Special Economic Package exceeding USD 680 million to Mauritius and signed multiple agreements during the State visit of the Mauritian Prime Minister to India.
Meanwhile, India is set to host the AI-Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be held in the Global South. Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry and public engagement, the Summit is anchored on three foundational pillars or "Sutras" - People, Planet and Progress, and is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators and experts to deliberate on Artificial Intelligence's role in governance, innovation and sustainable development.
