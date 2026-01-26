ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Maroon Pagdi Steals The Show: A Look At His Turban Choices On Republic Day

PM Modi marked the 77th Republic Day wearing a deep maroon, multi-coloured Rajasthani pagdi with golden motifs.

PM Modi marked the 77th Republic Day wearing a deep maroon, multi-coloured Rajasthani pagdi with golden motifs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes salute during the 77th Republic Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 26, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a deep-maroon coloured turban with a golden peacock feather motif for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, adding a dash of ceremonial elegance to the attire.

The turban with intricate embroidery had a long-flowing maroon-green tail. The headgear was tightly tied over with multi-coloured hues on the side. Modi paired the turban with a dark navy blue-white kurta-payjama with a light-blue half-jacket.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the Prime Minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks. For the 2025 Republic Day, PM Modi chose a striking multi-colored turban featuring shades of red and yellow. He paired it with a brown bandhgala coat with full sleeves, accessorised by a multi-colored pocket square and churidar pants.

In 2024, Modi chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic Day look. Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.

In 2023, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta. Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

For the year 2022, celebrating the 73rd Republic Day, the Prime Minister opted for a traditional cap from Uttarakhand, embellished with a Brahmakamal-inspired brooch, a tribute to the state flower of Uttarakhand. For the year 2021, PM Modi wore a special Jamnagar turban, gifted to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat, accompanied by a grey jacket, kurta, and pyjama.

For the 71st Republic Day, he sported a bright saffron-colored printed turban, featuring a blend of yellow hues in an intricate pattern.

On the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, the Prime Minister wore a yellow turban with a red tail, accented with green and subtle golden lines, completing the look with a sleeveless bandhgala jacket and white kurta. In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day as Prime Minister in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban. In 2015, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red "bandhani" turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani "safa", Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

In 2022, Modi chose a unique traditional cap from Uttarakhand for the Republic Day celebrations. The cap also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand's state flower, which the prime minister uses on every visit to Kedarnath.

In 2021, Modi wore a "Halari Pagdi", a bright red "bandhej" (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade -- a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Read More

  1. President Droupadi Murmu Confers Ashoka Chakra On Space Hero Shubhanshu Shukla
  2. Padma Shri For Bhapang Maestro Ghafaruddin Mewati Jogi: Six Decades of Devotion to Folk Art

TAGGED:

PM TURBAN CHOICES ON REPUBLIC DAY
REPUBLIC DAY 2026
PM MODI REPUBLIC DAY TURBAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.