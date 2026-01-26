ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Maroon Pagdi Steals The Show: A Look At His Turban Choices On Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes salute during the 77th Republic Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a deep-maroon coloured turban with a golden peacock feather motif for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, adding a dash of ceremonial elegance to the attire.

The turban with intricate embroidery had a long-flowing maroon-green tail. The headgear was tightly tied over with multi-coloured hues on the side. Modi paired the turban with a dark navy blue-white kurta-payjama with a light-blue half-jacket.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the Prime Minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks. For the 2025 Republic Day, PM Modi chose a striking multi-colored turban featuring shades of red and yellow. He paired it with a brown bandhgala coat with full sleeves, accessorised by a multi-colored pocket square and churidar pants.

In 2024, Modi chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic Day look. Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.

In 2023, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta. Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

For the year 2022, celebrating the 73rd Republic Day, the Prime Minister opted for a traditional cap from Uttarakhand, embellished with a Brahmakamal-inspired brooch, a tribute to the state flower of Uttarakhand. For the year 2021, PM Modi wore a special Jamnagar turban, gifted to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat, accompanied by a grey jacket, kurta, and pyjama.

For the 71st Republic Day, he sported a bright saffron-colored printed turban, featuring a blend of yellow hues in an intricate pattern.