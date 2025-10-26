ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Urges Citizens To Celebrate 150 Years Of Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during a public rally for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections in Begusarai, Bihar, on Friday, October 24, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the national song 'Vande Mataram' depicted a vibrant and magnificent image of India, and urged citizens to make the 150th year of the song memorable by carrying forward its values for future generations.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat Radio' address, he said many programmes related to 'Vande Mataram' will be organised throughout the country to commemorate 150 years of the national song penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896.

In his 30-minute address, the prime minister touched upon several unique initiatives undertaken by citizens in different parts of the country, including efforts to revive mangroves in Gujarat, setting up of Garbage Cafes in Chhattisgarh and attempts to revive lakes in Bengaluru.

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of the paramilitary forces -- BSF and CRPF -- to induct Indian dog breeds in their units and recalled that a Mudhol Hound had won laurels at a competition leaving behind dogs of foreign breeds.

"Our indigenous dogs have also displayed amazing courage. Last year, during a patrol in a Maoist-affected area of Chhattisgarh, an indigenous dog of CRPF detected 8 kg of explosives," Modi said.