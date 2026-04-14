ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Democracy Will Be Stronger, Vibrant If Women Quota Implemented In 2029: PM Modi

File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indian democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if elections to the Lok Sabha and various assemblies in 2029 are held with the women's reservation fully in place.

In a letter to the women of the country, Modi also said that with women excelling in several fields, it is only fitting that women's participation in legislative bodies increase.

He said the amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' should be passed in the three-day special sittings of Parliament, beginning April 16, and any further delay will be unfortunate and a gross injustice to the women of India.

"Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women's reservation fully in place," he said in the letter posted on his personal handle of X.

The prime minister said the daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs.

"When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger," he said.