Time Has Come To Implement Women's Reservation Act: PM Modi In Letter To Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Floor Leaders
He emphasised role of women in society to progress and said that 2029 Assembly elections must be conducted with women's reservation in place.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST|
Updated : April 12, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to floor leaders of all parties in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, seeking their support for the unanimous passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure the implementation of women's reservation ahead of the 2029 elections.
In a letter to the floor leaders, Modi wrote, "The time has come to implement the Women's Reservation Act in true spirit."
"From April 16, a historic discussion related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is set to take place in Parliament. This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy. It is also a moment to reiterate our collective commitment to moving forward together, taking everyone along. I am writing this letter to you with this spirit and purpose," he wrote in the letter.
PM Modi emphasised the role of women in society to progress and said that the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections must be conducted with women's reservation in place. "Any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions and more importantly, to lead. For India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential that women play a greater and active role in this journey," the Prime Minister said in his letter dated April 11.
"Today, we are all witnessing the increasing participation of women in various spheres of public life. From space to sports, from the armed forces to start-ups, India's daughters are making an impact in every field. With their hard work and determination, they are proving their capabilities," he said.
The Prime Minister noted that he is writing this letter to bring all the parties in one voice to pass the amendment to the Women's Reservation Act.
"I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass an amendment to the Women's Reservation Act," he said. He called the special sitting of Parliament "an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy."
Referring to the long-standing debate on women's reservation, the Prime Minister recalled the developments of 2023, when lawmakers across party lines supported the legislation.
"It was a memorable moment that reflected our unity. The entire world witnessed how a major decision was taken collectively to fulfil a commitment to the women of the country. Women represent nearly half of our population, and this was a strong step towards enhancing their participation in the political domain. I consider that day an important and inspiring milestone in India's Parliamentary journey," he said.
PM Modi also noted that several Members of Parliament had contributed to discussions on the issue, including the timing of its implementation. He added that the government had engaged in consultations with experts and political parties before arriving at its current position.
"After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place. This will infuse new energy into India's democratic institutions and strengthen public trust. It will also ensure greater participation and representation in governance," he said.
Also Read: