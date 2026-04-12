ETV Bharat / bharat

Time Has Come To Implement Women's Reservation Act: PM Modi In Letter To Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Floor Leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to floor leaders of all parties in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, seeking their support for the unanimous passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure the implementation of women's reservation ahead of the 2029 elections.

In a letter to the floor leaders, Modi wrote, "The time has come to implement the Women's Reservation Act in true spirit."

"From April 16, a historic discussion related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is set to take place in Parliament. This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy. It is also a moment to reiterate our collective commitment to moving forward together, taking everyone along. I am writing this letter to you with this spirit and purpose," he wrote in the letter.

PM Modi emphasised the role of women in society to progress and said that the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections must be conducted with women's reservation in place. "Any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions and more importantly, to lead. For India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential that women play a greater and active role in this journey," the Prime Minister said in his letter dated April 11.

"Today, we are all witnessing the increasing participation of women in various spheres of public life. From space to sports, from the armed forces to start-ups, India's daughters are making an impact in every field. With their hard work and determination, they are proving their capabilities," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that he is writing this letter to bring all the parties in one voice to pass the amendment to the Women's Reservation Act.