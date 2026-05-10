ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Hails Cyberabad As Global Development Centre; Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 9,400 Cr In Telangana

In this screengrab from a video posted on May 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, interacts with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a public meeting, in Hyderabad, Telangana. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Cyberabad is playing a key role in the development of the country and has also emerged as a global development centre. The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) with a cost of nearly Rs 9,400 crore.

"Cyberabad has become the biggest employment hub. It is playing a key role in cyber technology, electricity and EV sectors. I'm happy to launch the PM Mitra Textile Park in Warangal. It will play a key role in the country’s textile sector. This will create huge job opportunities. The Centre is spending lakhs of crores of rupees for the development of national highways. Telangana is also benefiting from this," Modi said while addressing a gathering at the event at the HICC.

Modi said the imported petro products should be used only as per need, as it will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war.

Observing that, over the past few years, India has reached a spot among the top countries in the world in terms of solar power, he said, unprecedented work has been done in ethanol blending in petrol.

First, the government is focused on 100 per cent LPG coverage, and now, it is focused on the supply of piped gas economically. The government is also promoting a CNG-based system.

Due to all these efforts, India is dealing with the major energy crisis in the world, he said.

"But, today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war," he said.